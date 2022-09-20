NBA 2K23 Los Angeles Lakers: Ratings & Stats

There is a total of 30 teams in NBA 2K23, and each team has approximately 15-20 players. Each player of the team has different overall ratings and stats, which helps you to decide the overall caliber of the team. In today’s guide, we will discuss the ratings of all Los Angles Lakers players in NBA 2k23.

Los Angeles Lakers Ratings

The Los Angeles Lakers were founded in 1947 and have a record of winning 17 NBA titles, with the most recent one being in 2020, where they beat the Miami Heat under the captaincy of LeBron James. Below, we have discussed the full roster of NBA 2K23’s Los Angeles Lakers, along with their ratings.

Story Highlights

1. LeBron James

Overall: 96

96 Inside Scoring: 89

89 Outside Scoring: 87

87 Athleticism: 91

91 Playmaking: 88

88 Rebounding: 72

72 Defending: 82

LeBron James is the highest-rated player in the Los Angeles Lakers and is known for playing at Small Forward or Point Guard positions. In NBA 2K23, he sits on a staggering rating of 96 and has a 2-Way-3-Level Point Forward Build. He can be assigned 45 different badges, with 2 of them being Hall of Fame Level, granting him a further boost to his already impressive stats.

2. Anthony Davis

Overall: 90

90 Inside Scoring: 85

85 Outside Scoring: 79

79 Athleticism: 87

87 Playmaking: 66

66 Rebounding: 73

73 Defending: 83

Anthony is a 29-year-old professional NBA player who usually played as Power Forward or Center for the Los Angeles Lakers. In NBA 2K23, he sits at an overall rating of 90 with a 2-Way Interior Finisher Build. They can be equipped with 25 badges. While you are at it, also consider reading our guide on the best playmaking Badges in NBA 2k23.

3. Russell Westbrook

Overall: 78

78 Inside Scoring: 62

62 Outside Scoring: 59

59 Athleticism: 90

90 Playmaking: 81

81 Rebounding: 60

60 Defending: 59

Russell is a 33-year-old American basketball player who usually plays at Point Guard or Shooting Guard position. He has an overall rating of 78 in NBA 2k23 and rocks a Slasher build with a total of 14 Badges under his belt. Before going further, why not go through our guide on the best teams in NBA 2k23?

4. Patrick Beverly

Overall: 78

78 Inside Scoring: 46

46 Outside Scoring: 67

67 Athleticism: 78

78 Playmaking: 75

75 Rebounding: 53

53 Defending: 79

Patrick is a 34-year-old American professional NBA player known for playing at Point Guard or Shooting Guard position for the Los Angeles Lakers. In NBA 2k23, he has a total of 9 badges, has an overall rating of 78 ratings, and has a 2-Way Inside Out Scorer Build. While you are at it, also consider reading our guide on the best shooting Badges in NBA 2k23.

5. Thomas Bryant

Overall: 76

76 Inside Scoring: 74

74 Outside Scoring: 83

83 Athleticism: 74

74 Playmaking: 44

44 Rebounding: 68

68 Defending: 67

Thomas is a 25-year-old Los Angles Lakers player and likes playing at the Center or Power Forward Position. He has an overall rating of 76 with a total of 6 badges. In NBA 2K23, he has an Interior Finisher Build. Also, consider reading our guide on best defense Badges in NBA 2k23.

6. Lonnie Walker IV

Overall: 75

75 Inside Scoring: 61

61 Outside Scoring: 77

77 Athleticism: 80

80 Playmaking : 69

: 69 Rebounding: 41

41 Defending: 57

Lonnie Walker is a 23-year-old American NBA player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in Shooting Guard or Point Guard Position. In the latest entry of the NBA franchise, Lonnie Walker has an overall rating of 75 and has an Interior Finisher Build.

7. Austin Reaves

Overall: 74

74 Inside Scoring: 50

50 Outside Scoring: 82

82 Athleticism: 77

77 Playmaking: 67

67 Rebounding: 47

47 Defending: 60

With an overall rating of 74, Austin Reeves plays for the Los Angles Lakers at the Shooting Guard position. This 24-year-old American basketball player has a Mid – Range Shooter build in NBA 2k23. Before reading further, why not go through our guide on the best builds in NBA 2k23?

8. Kendrick Nunn

Overall: 74

74 Inside Scoring: 54

54 Outside Scoring: 87

87 Athleticism: 75

75 Playmaking: 70

70 Rebounding: 52

52 Defending: 52

Kendrick Nunn has an overall rating of 74 and plays at the Point Guard or Shooting position for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a 27-year-old American basketball player and rocks a 3-Level Scorer Build in NBA 2k23.

9. Damian Jones

Overall: 73

73 Inside Scoring: 63

63 Outside Scoring: 63

63 Athleticism: 75

75 Playmaking: 39

39 Rebounding: 68

Defending: 58

Damian Jones has an overall rating of 73 and plays at the Center position for his team. He has a 2-Way Inside-the-Arc Scorer Build in NBA 2k23.

10. Juan Toscano-Anderson

Overall: 72

72 Inside Scoring: 56

56 Outside Score: 76

Score: 76 Athleticism: 76

76 Playmaking: 66

66 Rebounding: 53

53 Defending: 65

Juan has an overall rating of 72 and plays at the Power Forward or Small Forward position for the Los Angeles Lakers. Having 3 Badges under his belt, this 23-year-old American basketball player has an Interior Finisher Build in NBA 2k23.

11. Troy Brown Jr.

Overall: 72

72 Inside Scoring: 60

60 Outside Scoring: 72

72 Athleticism: 73

73 Playmaking: 65

65 Rebounding: 57

57 Defending: 60

Troy Brown Jr. has a 3PT Shooter Build in NBA 2k23 and plays at the Small Forward or Shooting Guard position for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a 23-year-old player with an overall rating of 72.

12. Wenyen Gabriel

Overall: 71

71 Inside Scoring: 59

59 Outside Scoring: 59

59 Athleticism: 74

74 Playmaking: 53

53 Rebounding: 74

74 Defending: 59

Wenyen has a Paint Protector Build in NBA 2k23 and plays at the Point Forward or Small Forward position for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a 25-year-old Sundanese player having an overall rating of 71.

13. Max Christie

Overall: 70

70 Inside Scoring: 55

55 Outside Scoring: 68

68 Athleticism: 81

81 Playmaking: 64

64 Rebounding: 45

45 Defending: 56

Max Christie is a 19-year-old American player who has an overall rating of 70. He plays at the Shooting Guard position for the Los Angeles Lakers.

14. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Overall: 68

68 Inside Scoring: 49

49 Outside Scoring: 69

69 Athleticism: 74

74 Playmaking: 73

73 Rebounding: 49

49 Defending: 52

Scotty is a 21-year-old American NBA player and plays the Point Guard position for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has an overall rating of 68 in NBA 2k23.

15. Cole Swider

Overall: 67

67 Inside Scoring: 57

57 Outside Scoring: 65

65 Athleticism: 64

64 Playmaking: 48

48 Rebounding: 48

48 Defending: 52

Cole Swider is a 23-year-old American player with an overall rating of 67. He plays at the Power Forward position for the Los Angeles Lakers.

16. Jay Huff

Overall: 67

67 Inside Scoring: 62

62 Outside Scoring: 66

66 Athleticism: 66

66 Playmaking: 45

45 Rebounding: 66

66 Defending: 49

Jay Huff is the 16th-ranked player of the Los Angeles Lakers, with an overall rating of 67. He is 25-years-old and plays at the Center position while having a Stretch Five build.

This concludes our guide on the ratings of the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2K23. We hope our guide was helpful in providing accurate information on the ratings of these players.

NBA 2K23 is currently available for Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Microsoft Windows.

