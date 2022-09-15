NBA 2K23 Locker codes (September 2022) – How to get free VC, Trophy packs & more

NBA 2K has continued to incorporate Locker codes into NBA 2K23, giving players access to some brand new rewards. Here’s how to get them and what codes you can redeem now.

NBA 2K have been incorporating Locker codes into their games for a while now so it comes as no surprise that NBA 2K23 would do the same. However, these codes are relatively hard to come by and often have either a quick expiration time or a limited amount of activations.

Therefore, if you want to get hold of their Rewards you need to be quick and check up on them regularly. This page will be updated often, revealing new codes for you to cash in. Here’s all the currently working codes as well as how you can Redeem them for great rewards.

Working NBA 2K23 Locker codes

Currently, there are no working Locker codes for NBA 2K23. The codes typically expire after a week so it’s likely new ones will arrive soon. This will be updated as soon as more codes are announced so check back regularly.

NBA 2K23’s Twitter page typically uploads codes with a strict limit on them so be sure to check their page too.

How to Redeem Locker codes in NBA 2K23

Visual Concepts Make sure to put the codes in carefully when redeeming.

With codes coming and going rapidly in NBA 2K23, it’s worth knowing exactly where and how to put in the Locker codes.

Load the game up Go into the Myteam menu Go to the Community Hub section Click Locker Codes Put the code in carefully

All expired NBA 2K23 Locker codes

When the working Locker codes expire they will be moved here.

What are Locker codes used for?

Locker codes in NBA 2K23 serve to grant you Rewards and help you progress. You can get anything from VC to Cosmetic packs, to high-profile players so it’s well worth redeeming if you get the chance.

Ultimately, despite the codes usually expiring quickly or having a limit on the amount of poeple who can Redeem them, NBA 2K23 Locker codes are extremely useful and will help you progress further though both the seasons and the game in general.

Those are all the currently working Locker codes for NBA 2K23. The codes come and go quickly so be sure to check back regularly to get some brand new rewards. In the meantime, check out some of our other NBA 2K23 guides:

