NBA 2K23 Leadership Skills Explained
For those who plan on playing a lot of NBA games in NBA 2K23 MyCareer is Next Gen, it appears the Leadership Skills system has plenty to offer you.
Whether you’re someone simply looking to grind out your attribute upgrades and Badges, complete the story, or make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, activating Leadership Skills can make things significantly easier. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about Leadership Skills in NBA 2K23 MyCareer is Next Gen.
Ultimately, Leadership Skills are essentially in-game buffs that can significantly boost you and your teammates’ attributes while playing NBA games.
Although online play requires players to shine in their roles and playstyles, Leadership Skills give players the ability to truly become demigods in all facets of the game against the AI.
Players can equip up to two Leadership Skills at a time.
The catch is, however, that you must complete their requirements in-game to activate them (eg register 5 assists without a turnover), with the ones with Stronger boosts requiring Harder objectives to meet.
There are three different types of Leadership Skills for players to collect:
For General Skills and Trailblazer Skills, players must simply earn Skill Points to purchase and upgrade them. Skill Points are obtained by choosing General or Trailblazer Responses during conversations and by successfully activating Leadership Skills during games.
The College Skills are uniquely earned by playing College Flashback games. Each College Flashback will allow players to pick one of two leadership skills to use during the Flashback. Whichever skill you pick will be unlocked for use in future NBA games, while the other will be gone forever, so choose wisely. In order to successfully complete the Flashback you will need to activate the College Skill during gameplay, so choose a skill whose requirements you think you can meet.
Once you unlock a College Leadership Skill, you don’t have to equip it, of course.
For more on NBA 2K23, feel free to check out: