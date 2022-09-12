NBA 2K23 Has Officially Landed And You Can Play Through Every Iconic Era

One of the most hyped releases of the year, NBA 2K23, has finally arrived. NBA 2K Releases are always big events, thanks to their astute blend of fashion, music, and of course basketball, but the new edition includes a few new elements that make this one extra special.

The game dropped Yesterday with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on the cover of the standard and digital deluxe editions, and there’s the NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA® 2K23 Championship Edition, which both feature six-time NBA World Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on the cover. There’s also a special, US-exclusive NBA® 2K23 DREAMER Edition that features J.Cole on the cover, amplifying the game’s music element

They’ve also tapped Deeper into NBA’s history with the all-new Eras in MyNBA, where you can relive some of the Greatest eras in basketball history—The Magic Vs Bird Era, The Jordan Era, The Kobe Era, and The Modern Era— and explore what could have happened if things had played out a little differently.

The Jordan Challenge, which returns for the first time since the 2K11 edition, has been expanded to include the original 10 challenges plus 15 iconic performances from Jordan’s career.

The game also features the MyCAREER mode, where you can develop a player’s career on and off the court, build relationships, and strengthen their brand piece by piece. As well as that, you can build a whole Squad with MyTEAM and compete in challenges and tournaments with your chosen Legend and All-Stars from throughout NBA history. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you can even play at the management level with MyNBA where you can run the league yourself and build your own historic Dynasty in any Era you like.

Additionally, players can join the Hoops Community where they can jump aboard the GOAT Boat on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Once you hit Level 40, you’ll earn extra rewards, including the option to ride in a 4-person Golf Cart on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and a Hoverbike on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.

“As a franchise, we strive to be at the Forefront of basketball culture, and we’re excited for players to get their hands on NBA 2K23 to see the game come to life,” Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts, says of the new game. “With the return of the Jordan Challenges, NBA 2K23 asks players to answer the call and experience some of the greatest performances in basketball history. The Incredible attention to detail has led to our most realistic and Authentic title yet, with fun integrations that long-time basketball fans and new players will enjoy.”

NBA 2K23, is now available worldwide on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™), PlayStation® 4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.