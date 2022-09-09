NBA 2K23 Dunks for a Score. Available Now Across Multiple Platforms.

2k’s NBA 2K23 is now available to play worldwide on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

NBA 2K23 is the latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game Simulation series of the past 21 years. The game sees the return of Jordan Challenge mode in addition to its surreal basketball gameplay, an immersive online community and so much more.

“As a franchise, we strive to be at the Forefront of basketball culture, and we’re excited for players to get their hands on NBA 2K23 to see the game come to life,” -Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts

Seasons makes a comeback in the game, coming in with brand new rewards, music and challenges for the player to compete in.

Breaking through level 40 gives you a cruise of your lifetime in the game on a four-person Golf Cart for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and a Hoverbike for players on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

MyTEAM will have new cards and game modes along with better accessibility, more customization and Endless line-up combinations for all players.

The first season offers various new experiences across features from MyCAREER, MyTEAM and the new generation exclusive feature, The W.

NBA 2K23 features even more for both Veteran and Rookie players to play with:

Players compete as their favorite NBA and WNBA team and stars. The game offers the best visual presentation with updated rosters and improved player AI.

Michael Jordan Returns in the newly revamped Jordan Challenge. Take part in 15 iconic performances from Jordan’s career, with 10 of the originals from NBA 2K11 Returns completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Take in the most Immersive City for new generations or a voyage aboard the GOAT for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and join the basketball community as no matter the generation, you will have to be ready to work, gain rep and play ball .

MyTEAM gives you the chance to build your dream team as you collect and earn cards to assemble starting 5s with any stars from any era.

New generation comes with MyNBA, a managerial simulation where you can build a dynasty or decide the future of the league. All of this is available both online and offline.

The Standard Edition features Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection as the cover athlete and is available for $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and $59.99 for PS4 , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for $79.99, giving players access to the Standard Edition across both Console generations within the same PlayStation and Xbox Console family.

NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and NBA® 2K23 Championship Edition features Six-time NBA World Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan as the cover athlete and NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition is available for $99.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

US and Canada players can purchase exclusive GameStop versions.

NBA® 2K23 WNBA Editionshowcasing Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird on the cover of NBA® 2K23 DREAMER Edition that features Grammy Award winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole as the cover athlete.

For a full breakdown of each available edition, visit their website here.

NBA 2K23 is the latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game Simulation developed by Visual Concept and is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.