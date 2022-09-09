[NBA 2K23 crashing on PS5] NBA 2K22 turning off Xbox Series X/S

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on September 16, 2021) follows:

The recently released NBA 2K22 is already gaining a lot of attention from gamers. However, some issues have been spoiling the user experience for NBA 2K22 players lately.

To recall, there were numerous reports from NBA 2K22 players regarding issues like Rec delay or lag, Squad invites not working, and random error codes. Now, some issues have come to light.

As per multiple reports, NBA 2K22 is crashing to Dashboard or turning off Xbox Series X/S for many players. Reports indicate that the screen flashes green during NBA 2K22 Rec matches and Xbox Series X/S turns off.

It is unclear what the exact cause of this issue is as 2K Support has not made any comments on the matter. This is inconveniencing players as they are unable to play the game properly.

Also, since this problem where Xbox Series X/S consoles are turning off is not occurring on any other platform, the issue might not be with NBA 2K22. However, affected players may not have to contend with this issue for too long.

In rec games my screen flashes green and my Xbox turns off

Xbox Support has acknowledged the issue with NBA 2K22 crashing to home screen or turning off Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, this problem has been listed in the official Known Issues list on Microsoft Community.

It has also been mentioned that this issue is not affecting Xbox One for the time being. While a fix for the aforementioned problem is being looked into, Xbox Support has not provided any ETA on how long it will take to arrive.

However, it is still good to see that the relevant team is already working to fix the issue for Xbox Series X/S users. Hopefully, a patch with the bug fix arrives soon so that players can enjoy NBA 2K22 without any hassle.

Apart from that, there are numerous reports where NBA 2K22 is giving error code ‘6f8ce31b’. While the issue has not been acknowledged by 2K Support, there might be a workaround for it, according to an affected player.

The workaround involves uninstalling and reinstalling the game then launching it. Once the corruption messages start popping up, select Alright only for the first two messages then selecting the back option may help to fix error code ‘6f8ce31b’.

While a proper fix for this widespread issue is still required, this Workaround seems to have fixed the issue for a couple of Xbox users including the original poster so there is no harm in giving it a go.

Hopefully, 2K Games resolves these and any other bugs and issues plaguing NBA 2K22 soon. That said, we will be back with more details as and when we get new information to share so stay tuned.

Update 1 (September 18)

NBA 2K22 is getting a fresh patch that apparently brings stability fixes and a fix for some minor issues affecting PS5 and Xbox players earlier along with some other improvements.

However, it isn’t clear whether or not this fixes the crashing issue on the Xbox X/S. That said, here’s the complete Changelog for the new patch (1.4):

GENERAL

– Additional stability improvements in an ongoing effort to improve your user experience. – Fixed issues where some users were unable to progress in select MyCAREER storylines. – The Gatorade Private Courts reservation menu will now reliably display your friends list. – Fixed just prior to this patch: Users should have already noted improved responsiveness on Squad Invites and newly improved performance in Rec/Pro-Am experiences.

UPCOMING

Our next PS5/XBX patch, scheduled for next week, will bring continued stability improvements, improved loading speeds when re-entering the City, removed/reduced hitching when on vehicles on Series X consoles, removing tipping from DJ Booths when propped near Quest NPCs , and more.

Update 2 (September 21)

12:12 pm IST: A YouTuber has since published a video that goes to show affected users how to fix the NBA 2K22 crashing issue on Xbox Series X. Here’s the video.

Update 3 (September 23)

IST 05:29 pm: As per the latest update on the Xbox Status page, Microsoft is close to resolving the issue where players were facing problems launching the game.

Update 4 (September 9, 2022)

IST 02:44 pm: According to multiple reports, NBA 2K23 is constantly crashing for many players on PS5, preventing them from accessing almost any game mode (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

The NBA2K team is already aware of the problem and working on a fix. They also confirmed that the crash issue is occurring to players who have ‘over 100 blocked players through the PlayStation Network’.

