NBA 2K23 Chicago Bulls Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season’s worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We’re breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we’re taking a closer look at the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls had a fairly quiet offseason, and will look very similar to how they did in NBA 2K22. One aspect of the team that has changed is their depth, as they now have Goran Dragic in the backcourt and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. If you’re curious about who the Bulls’ best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here’s everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Bulls roster .

Chicago Bulls – Best Players

The Bulls are the 13th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Chicago’s set for an overall team rating of 90. The Bulls will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their top-notch backcourt that should be one of the best in the NBA:

DeMar DeRozan (SF) – 89 OVR

Zach Lavine (SG) – 88 OVR

Lonzo Ball (PG) – 82 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Chicago Bulls at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic.

Chicago Bulls – Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR DeMar DeRozan SF 89 Zach Lavine SG 88 Lonzo Ball PG 82 Patrick Williams PF 75 Nikola Vucevic C 83 Coby White SG 76 Andre Drummond C 79 Goran Dragic PG 74 Alex Caruso PG 77 Javonte Green PF 76 Come on Dosunmu PG 76 Tony Bradley C 74 Derrick Jones Jr. PF 74

