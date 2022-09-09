NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season’s worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We’re breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we’re taking a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a solid backcourt, but their frontcourt could use some work. Still, they are a fun, young team that’s centered around their star LaMelo Ball. If you’re curious about who the Hornets’ best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here’s everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hornets roster .

Charlotte Hornets – Best Players

The Hornets are the 22nd best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Charlotte’s set for an overall team rating of 85. The Hornets will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their up-and-coming backcourt:



Now Playing: NBA 2K23: MyNBA

LaMelo Ball (PG) – 87 OVR

LaMelo Ball (PG) – 87 OVR

Terry Rozier III (SG) – 82 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Charlotte Hornets at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and all of their bench players.

Charlotte Hornets – Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR LaMelo Ball PG 87 Terry Rozier III SG 82 Gordon Hayward SF 80 PJ Washington PF 78 Mason Plumlee C 75 Kelly Oubre Jr. SF 79 Cody Martin SF 75 Jalen McDaniels PF 73 Mark Williams C 72 Nick Richards C 73 James Bucknight SG 72 JT Thor SF 70 Kai Jones PF 72

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.