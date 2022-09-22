NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets Ratings – All Players

Since the release of NBA 2K23, players have been eager to try out the game to test its improved gameplay and latest game modes. The new volume of the NBA 2K series has featured 32 teams in total, and getting to know about the stats of each team is crucial as their performance, and potential depends on it. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets ratings in NBA 2K23.

Since the official release of NBA 2K23 on the 9th of September, 2022, for PS5Windows, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, the game is being played on all the platforms. Every player wants to participate in the tournaments and leagues with their favorite team and wants to perform the best. With every release of the NBA series, the discussions on the best team and favorite clubs are hot topics in the community.

Key Takeaways

NBA 2K23 features 32 teams in total, and Charlotte Hornets is a Tier-3 team among them.

Charlotte Hornets Ratings will help you understand the potential and performance of the team on the field.

Each player in Charlotte Hornets has a specific rating that helps to understand the overall performance of the team.

A team having players with higher stats will perform better.

Charlotte Hornets Ratings and Stats

Charlotte Hornets is the 22nd best team out of all the 32 Featured teams in NBA 2K23. It has secured an overall team rating of 79 and has three players that have ratings of 80 or above. The best player on the team is LaMelo Ball, followed by Terry and Gordon. The trio can be called the backbone of the Charlotte Hornets.

Following are the stats of the Charlotte Hornets in NBA 2K23.

Tier: T-3

Overall Rating: 79

Athleticism: 80

Defense: 62

Playmaking: 81

Potential: 81

The Charlotte Hornets team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is one of the famous American Basketball Professional Team. The Hornets have participated in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a representative of the league’s Southeast Division. The team is primarily owned by Basketball Hall of Fame Michael Jordan, who has been managing the team since 2010.

The Charlotte Hornets franchise was originally founded in 1988. Since its career, many players have joined and played for the team, while many canceled their contracts. In the current session of the NBA 2K series, the Hornets have a total of 14 players on the team.

All Players’ Stats In Charlotte Hornets

The performance of the Charlotte Hornets has been quite decent in the previous NBA seasons. Currently, the team is ranked in the third tier with an overall score of 79. So, let’s dive into the individual ratings of the players to conclude whether the team is worth selecting in NBA 2K23 or not. Also, you can check out our guide on Best Dunkers in NBA 2K23.

Lamelo Ball – 87 Rating

Ball is the highest-rated player in Charlotte Hornets and usually plays at Shooting Guard or Point guard positions. In NBA 2K23, he has secured a staggering rating of 87 and has an All-Round Threat Build. So far, he has earned 19 Badges, which is expected to increase in the future. Despite being 21 years old, Ball is a great asset for the Hornets and proves a great player in critical matches.

Terry Rozier III – 82 Rating

Rozier is an American NBA professional who also plays as Shooting Guard or Point Guard position for the Charlotte Hornets. He has an overall rating of 82 in NBA 2k23 and rocks an Offensive Threat Build build. He has a total of 14 Badges under his name, out of which 10 are Bronze while one is silver. Ball and Rozier make up a great duo for the Hornets to break through the opponent’s defense and hop in some flawless dunks.

Gordon Hayward – 80 Rating

Gordon Hayward is an American professional NBA player who likes to play at the Power Forward or Small Forward position for the Charlotte Hornets. He is 32-years old and was the 9th overall in the NBA Drafts if 2010. He has a rating of 80 in NBA 2K23, which places him in the top three players of the Hornets.

So far, he has earned 3 Badges, of which two are Bronze while one is a silver badge. Out of 868 players Featured in the game, Hayward comes under the top 100 players. He is 6’7 and the Sharp Shooter on the team.

Kelly Oubre Jr. – 79 Rating

Oubre is a 26-year-old American professional NBA player known for playing as Shooting Guard or Small Forward for the Charlotte Hornets. His passing and dunking skills make I’m a great fit for Shooting Guard. In NBA 2k23, he has an overall rating of 79 and possesses 6 Badges in total. He is 6’6 and has a 3-Way Scorer build.

PJ Washington – 78 Rating

We’ll sum up the top 5 players of the Charlotte Hornets with PJ Washington, who is a 24-year old American NBA player. He plays at the Center or Power forward position. Washington was also the 12th overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA drafts. In NBA 2K23, he has an overall rating of 78 and possesses 6 Badges in total, all of which are bronze. Washington is 6’7 and has an Inside-Out Scorer build.

Mason Plumlee – 75 Rating

Mason Plumlee is a 32-year-old American NBA professional who usually plays the Center position for the Charlotte Hornets. Plumlee has great rebounding stats with decent defensive abilities. In NBA 2K23, he has scored an overall rating of 75 and possesses 7 Badges under his name.

Mason is one of the tallest guys in the Hornets, which makes him a great defender. He is 6’11 and has an Inside-Out Scorer build.

Cody Martin – 75 Rating

Martin is a 26-year-old American NBA professional who plays best at Shooting Guard or Small Forward position. He is a good Attacker for the Charlotte Hornets and was the 36th overall pick for the team in the 2019 NBA Draft. In NBA 2K23, he has secured an overall rating of 75which is quite decent according to his skills.

So far, Martin has no badges, but he has a long journey ahead in his career to win some. He is 6’6 and has an Inside-Out scorer build.

Nick Richards – 73 Rating

Nick Richards is a fairly young Jamaican NBA professional player who also plays at the Center position for the Charlotte Hornets. Richard possesses great Athleticism stats and performs the best by making a duet with a Point Forward player. In NBA 2K23, Richards has secured an overall rating of 73 and a rank of 353.

So, he has earned 3 Bronze Badges. Richard is one of the tallest players of Hornets which gives him an edge in defending. He is 7’0 and has an Interior Finish.

Jalen McDaniels – 73 Rating

Jalen McDaniels is a 24-year-old American NBA professional who usually plays as Power Forward or Small Forward for the Charlotte Hornets. Mc Daniels is a decent striker and was the 52nd overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. In NBA 2K23, he has secured an overall rating of 73 but possesses no badges. McDaniels is 6’9 and has a Stretch Four build.

Mark Williams- 72 Rating

Mark Williams is probably the youngest player in Charlotte Hornets. He plays at the center position for the team because of his good defensive abilities. Williams was the 15th overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft. Despite being 20 years old, his skills are quite decent, and he possesses one Bronze badge under his name. Williams is also 7’0 and has an Interior Finish build.

James Bouknight – 72 Rating

James Bouknight is also a young Talent in Charlotte Hornets who plays at the Shooting Guard position. He has great Athleticism stats and good defensive points. James was the 11th overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA Drafts. In NBA 2K23, he has secured an overall rating of 72 but possesses no badges. James is 6’4 and has a 3-Point Shooter build.

Kai Jones – 72 Rating

Kai Jones is a 21-year-old American NBA professional player who plays for the Charlotte Hornets at the Center position. He has pretty decent Athleticism and Rebounding stats, which makes him a great Center player. In NBA 2K23, Jones has secured an overall rating of 72 and possesses one Bronze badge under his name. He is 6’10 and has a 2-Way Interior Finisher build.

Bryce McGowens – 70 Rating

Bryce McGowens is also one of the youngest players in the Charlotte Hornets. He plays in the Shooting Guard position to break the defense of the opponent’s team. In NBA 2K23, Bryce has an overall rating of 70 and possesses no badges. Out of 868 players in the game, Bryce ranks at 518. He is 6’6 and has an Athletic Finisher build.

JT Thor – 70 Rating

In concluding the players of the Charlotte Hornets, we’ll finally discuss JT Thor, who is a 20-year-old South Sudanese-American NBA player. He plays at the Point Forward position and possesses adequate defending skills. Thor was the 37th overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA Draft and is in contact with the team for the NBA 22-23 season. He has an overall rating of 70 and possesses no badges. Thor is 6’9 and has a Shot Blocking Wing build.

Summary

With that, we wrapped up our detailed guide on NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets ratings and stats, where we discussed all the players of the team. Now that you are aware of the overall rating and potential of all the players and the team combined, it will be easy for you to decide whether to stick to this team or not. Stay tuned at eXputer to find ratings of other strong teams in NBA 2K23.

