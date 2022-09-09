Looking for the best Small Forward builds for NBA 2K23? The Small Forwardalso known as The Threeis Shorter than the Power Forward, and tends to operate as an all-rounder. If you’re playing this position, your role will revolve around ball handling, playmaking, and shooting — but you’ll also be required to excel on defense, too.

NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds

Included below, as part of our NBA 2K23 guideare our best Small Forward buildscomplete with Body Settings, Attributes, Takeoverand Badges recommendations.

3-Level Scorer

This new-gen Small Forward build is a Fantastic all-rounder, with strong shooting, defense, and physical attributes across the board. This build can reach a maximum 99 OVR ratingand can be upgraded with 79 Badge Pointsincluding: 17 Finishing Badge Points, 26 Shooting Badges, 15 Playmaking Badge Pointsand 21 Defense / Rebounding Badge Points.

Body Settings

Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 210 lbs

210 lbs Wingspan: 7’3″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 70

70 Driving Layup: 83

83 Driving Dunk: 84

84 Standing Dunk: 76

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 87

87 Three-Point Shot: 87

87 Free Throw: 75

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

70 Ball Handle: 80

80 Speed ​​with Ball: 71

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

82 Perimeter Defense: 81

81 Steal: 46

46 Block: 80

80 Offensive Rebound: 66

66 Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

Speed: 80

80 Acceleration: 77

77 Strength: 60

60 Vertical: 76

76 Stamina: 90

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Limitless Range Secondary Takeover: Spot Up Precision

Badges

Finishing Badges

Tier 1

Tier 2

Fearless Finisher: Bronze

Bronze Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Silver Masher: Bronze

Tier 3

Fast Twitch: Bronze

Bronze Posterizer: Bronze (Core Badge)

Shooting Badges

Tier 1

Middy Magician: Silver

Silver Space Creator: Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame

Tier 2

Corner Specialist: Gold

Gold Green Machine: Gold

Tier 3

Catch & Shoot: Gold (Core Badge)

Gold (Core Badge) Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Tier 1

Clamp Breaker: Silver

Silver Handles for Days: Bronze

Bronze Hyperdrive: Silver

Silver Killer Combos: Silver

Silver Mismatch Expert: Bronze

Tier 2

Bail Out: Bronze

Bronze Quick First Step: Silver

Tier 3

Unpluckable: Bronze (Core Badge)

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Tier 1

Ankle Braces: Silver

Silver Interceptor: Bronze

Bronze Workhorse: Hall of Fame

Tier 2

Challenger: Silver

Silver Chase Down Artist: Gold

Tier 3

Anchor: Bronze

Bronze Rebound Chaser: Silver (Core Badge)

Inside-Out Scorer

This new-gen Small Forward build is a fantastic finisher, shooter, and ball handler, with just enough defense to get the job done, particularly on the perimeter. This build can reach a maximum 99 OVR ratingand can be upgraded with 69 Badge Pointsincluding: 16 Finishing Badge Points, 22 Shooting Badges, 21 Playmaking Badge Pointsand 10 Defense / Rebounding Badge Points.

Body Settings

Height: 6’8″

6’8″ Weight: 236 lbs

236 lbs Wingspan: 7’5″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

80 Driving Layup: 80

80 Driving Dunk: 93

93 Standing Dunk: 50

50 Post Control: 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 79

79 Three-Point Shot: 85

85 Free Throw: 65

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

80 Ball Handle: 87

87 Speed ​​with Ball: 77

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 58

58 Perimeter Defense: 71

71 Steal: 52

52 Block: 27

27 Offensive Rebound: 70

70 Defensive Rebound: 71

Physicals

Speed: 82

82 Acceleration: 74

74 Strength: 90

90 Vertical: 82

82 Stamina: 94

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Finishing Moves Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range

Badges

Finishing Badges

Tier 1

Giant Slayer: Bronze

Bronze Pro Touch: Bronze

Bronze Rise Up: Bronze

Tier 2

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Silver Masher: Bronze

Tier 3

Bully: Silver (Core Badge)

Silver (Core Badge) Posterizer: Silver

Shooting Badges

Tier 1

Tier 2

Agent 3: Silver

Silver Green Machine: Gold

Tier 3

Blinders: Silver

Silver Catch & Shoot: Gold (Core Badge)

Gold (Core Badge) Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Tier 1

Ankle Breaker: Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Hyperdrive: Silver

Tier 2

Bail Out: Bronze

Bronze Quick First Step: Gold

Tier 3

Clamp Breaker: Gold (Core Badge)

Gold (Core Badge) Unpluckable: Gold

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Tier 1

Ankle Braces: Silver

Silver Boxout Beast: Gold

Gold Brick Wall: Gold

Gold Menace: Silver

Silver Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame

NBA 2K23: Best NBA Team to Pick for Small Forwards

Wondering what’s the best NBA team to pick for Small Forwards? Once you’ve finished creating your Small Forward build, you’ll need to select an NBA team to get drafted to in order to begin your MyCareer. While you can of course pick your favorite franchise, we do have a few recommendations for you, based on existing rosters and how you can best complement them in your position:

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young is one of the most talented Point Guards in the NBA right now, and with him teeing you up, along with tons of other stars in the back court, you’ll slot right in.

Trae Young is one of the most talented in the NBA right now, and with him teeing you up, along with tons of other stars in the back court, you’ll slot right in. Minnesota Timberwolves: With Centers Karl-Antony Towns and Rudy Gobert, as well as Point Guard D’Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are absolutely stacked with talent, except in the Small Forward position. The playmaking and finishing potential is off-the-scale here, and you could be the missing piece in this otherwise loaded roster.

With Karl-Antony Towns and Rudy Gobert, as well as D’Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are absolutely stacked with talent, except in the position. The playmaking and finishing potential is off-the-scale here, and you could be the missing piece in this otherwise loaded roster. Philadelphia 76ers: Between Center Joel Embiid and Point Guard James Harden, the 76ers are serious contenders. Harden likes to assist, so you’ll have plenty of points potential here, and with Embiid bullying opponents, you’ll have a shot at a Championship here.

Really, it’s up to you which team you pick, but you’ll want to consider the Talent around you in order to maximize your progress and earn your Badges as quickly as possible. As a Small Forward you’ll be looking to dominate the court with all-round play. Look for teams with great Guards and Centerswho you can complement to win a championship.

What do you think are the best Small Forward builds for NBA 2K23? Do a bit of everything, and check out our NBA 2K23 guide for more, including best Center builds, best Power Forward builds, best Shooting Guard buildsand best Point Guard builds.