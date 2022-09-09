NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds
Looking for the best Small Forward builds for NBA 2K23? The Small Forwardalso known as The Threeis Shorter than the Power Forward, and tends to operate as an all-rounder. If you’re playing this position, your role will revolve around ball handling, playmaking, and shooting — but you’ll also be required to excel on defense, too.
NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds
Included below, as part of our NBA 2K23 guideare our best Small Forward buildscomplete with Body Settings, Attributes, Takeoverand Badges recommendations.
3-Level Scorer
This new-gen Small Forward build is a Fantastic all-rounder, with strong shooting, defense, and physical attributes across the board. This build can reach a maximum 99 OVR ratingand can be upgraded with 79 Badge Pointsincluding: 17 Finishing Badge Points, 26 Shooting Badges, 15 Playmaking Badge Pointsand 21 Defense / Rebounding Badge Points.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’3″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 70
- Driving Layup: 83
- Driving Dunk: 84
- Standing Dunk: 76
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 87
- Three-Point Shot: 87
- Free Throw: 75
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 80
- Speed with Ball: 71
Defense / Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 82
- Perimeter Defense: 81
- Steal: 46
- Block: 80
- Offensive Rebound: 66
- Defensive Rebound: 85
Physicals
- Speed: 80
- Acceleration: 77
- Strength: 60
- Vertical: 76
- Stamina: 90
Takeover
- Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
- Secondary Takeover: Spot Up Precision
Badges
Finishing Badges
Tier 1
Tier 2
- Fearless Finisher: Bronze
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
- Masher: Bronze
Tier 3
- Fast Twitch: Bronze
- Posterizer: Bronze (Core Badge)
Shooting Badges
Tier 1
- Middy Magician: Silver
- Space Creator: Hall of Fame
- Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame
Tier 2
- Corner Specialist: Gold
- Green Machine: Gold
Tier 3
- Catch & Shoot: Gold (Core Badge)
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
Tier 1
- Clamp Breaker: Silver
- Handles for Days: Bronze
- Hyperdrive: Silver
- Killer Combos: Silver
- Mismatch Expert: Bronze
Tier 2
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Quick First Step: Silver
Tier 3
- Unpluckable: Bronze (Core Badge)
Defense / Rebounding Badges
Tier 1
- Ankle Braces: Silver
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Workhorse: Hall of Fame
Tier 2
- Challenger: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
Tier 3
- Anchor: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Silver (Core Badge)
Inside-Out Scorer
This new-gen Small Forward build is a fantastic finisher, shooter, and ball handler, with just enough defense to get the job done, particularly on the perimeter. This build can reach a maximum 99 OVR ratingand can be upgraded with 69 Badge Pointsincluding: 16 Finishing Badge Points, 22 Shooting Badges, 21 Playmaking Badge Pointsand 10 Defense / Rebounding Badge Points.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’8″
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’5″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 93
- Standing Dunk: 50
- Post Control: 30
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 79
- Three-Point Shot: 85
- Free Throw: 65
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 80
- Ball Handle: 87
- Speed with Ball: 77
Defense / Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 58
- Perimeter Defense: 71
- Steal: 52
- Block: 27
- Offensive Rebound: 70
- Defensive Rebound: 71
Physicals
- Speed: 82
- Acceleration: 74
- Strength: 90
- Vertical: 82
- Stamina: 94
Takeover
- Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
- Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
Badges
Finishing Badges
Tier 1
- Giant Slayer: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Bronze
- Rise Up: Bronze
Tier 2
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Masher: Bronze
Tier 3
- Bully: Silver (Core Badge)
- Posterizer: Silver
Shooting Badges
Tier 1
Tier 2
- Agent 3: Silver
- Green Machine: Gold
Tier 3
- Blinders: Silver
- Catch & Shoot: Gold (Core Badge)
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
Tier 1
- Ankle Breaker: Hall of Fame
- Hyperdrive: Silver
Tier 2
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Quick First Step: Gold
Tier 3
- Clamp Breaker: Gold (Core Badge)
- Unpluckable: Gold
Defense / Rebounding Badges
Tier 1
- Ankle Braces: Silver
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Brick Wall: Gold
- Menace: Silver
- Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame
NBA 2K23: Best NBA Team to Pick for Small Forwards
Wondering what’s the best NBA team to pick for Small Forwards? Once you’ve finished creating your Small Forward build, you’ll need to select an NBA team to get drafted to in order to begin your MyCareer. While you can of course pick your favorite franchise, we do have a few recommendations for you, based on existing rosters and how you can best complement them in your position:
- Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young is one of the most talented Point Guards in the NBA right now, and with him teeing you up, along with tons of other stars in the back court, you’ll slot right in.
- Minnesota Timberwolves: With Centers Karl-Antony Towns and Rudy Gobert, as well as Point Guard D’Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are absolutely stacked with talent, except in the Small Forward position. The playmaking and finishing potential is off-the-scale here, and you could be the missing piece in this otherwise loaded roster.
- Philadelphia 76ers: Between Center Joel Embiid and Point Guard James Harden, the 76ers are serious contenders. Harden likes to assist, so you’ll have plenty of points potential here, and with Embiid bullying opponents, you’ll have a shot at a Championship here.
Really, it’s up to you which team you pick, but you’ll want to consider the Talent around you in order to maximize your progress and earn your Badges as quickly as possible. As a Small Forward you’ll be looking to dominate the court with all-round play. Look for teams with great Guards and Centerswho you can complement to win a championship.
What do you think are the best Small Forward builds for NBA 2K23? Do a bit of everything, and check out our NBA 2K23 guide for more, including best Center builds, best Power Forward builds, best Shooting Guard buildsand best Point Guard builds.
.