NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds

Looking for the best Small Forward builds for NBA 2K23? The Small Forwardalso known as The Threeis Shorter than the Power Forward, and tends to operate as an all-rounder. If you’re playing this position, your role will revolve around ball handling, playmaking, and shooting — but you’ll also be required to excel on defense, too.

NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds

Included below, as part of our NBA 2K23 guideare our best Small Forward buildscomplete with Body Settings, Attributes, Takeoverand Badges recommendations.

3-Level Scorer

NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds
Shades of Chuck Person, Jayson Tatum, and Kevin Durant — Image: Push Square

This new-gen Small Forward build is a Fantastic all-rounder, with strong shooting, defense, and physical attributes across the board. This build can reach a maximum 99 OVR ratingand can be upgraded with 79 Badge Pointsincluding: 17 Finishing Badge Points, 26 Shooting Badges, 15 Playmaking Badge Pointsand 21 Defense / Rebounding Badge Points.

Body Settings

NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds
Image: Push Square
  • Height: 6’10”
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • Wingspan: 7’3″

Attributes

NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds
Image: Push Square

Finishing

  • Close Shot: 70
  • Driving Layup: 83
  • Driving Dunk: 84
  • Standing Dunk: 76

Shooting

  • Mid-Range Shot: 87
  • Three-Point Shot: 87
  • Free Throw: 75

Playmaking

  • Pass Accuracy: 70
  • Ball Handle: 80
  • Speed ​​with Ball: 71

Defense / Rebounding

  • Interior Defense: 82
  • Perimeter Defense: 81
  • Steal: 46
  • Block: 80
  • Offensive Rebound: 66
  • Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

  • Speed: 80
  • Acceleration: 77
  • Strength: 60
  • Vertical: 76
  • Stamina: 90

Takeover

NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds
Image: Push Square
  • Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
  • Secondary Takeover: Spot Up Precision

Badges

Finishing Badges

Tier 1

Tier 2

  • Fearless Finisher: Bronze
  • Limitless Takeoff: Silver
  • Masher: Bronze

Tier 3

  • Fast Twitch: Bronze
  • Posterizer: Bronze (Core Badge)

Shooting Badges

Tier 1

  • Middy Magician: Silver
  • Space Creator: Hall of Fame
  • Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame

Tier 2

  • Corner Specialist: Gold
  • Green Machine: Gold

Tier 3

  • Catch & Shoot: Gold (Core Badge)
  • Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Tier 1

  • Clamp Breaker: Silver
  • Handles for Days: Bronze
  • Hyperdrive: Silver
  • Killer Combos: Silver
  • Mismatch Expert: Bronze

Tier 2

  • Bail Out: Bronze
  • Quick First Step: Silver

Tier 3

  • Unpluckable: Bronze (Core Badge)

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Tier 1

  • Ankle Braces: Silver
  • Interceptor: Bronze
  • Workhorse: Hall of Fame

Tier 2

  • Challenger: Silver
  • Chase Down Artist: Gold

Tier 3

  • Anchor: Bronze
  • Rebound Chaser: Silver (Core Badge)

Inside-Out Scorer

NBA2 K23 20220909164938
Shades of Michael Finley, Jayson Tatum, and RJ Barrett

This new-gen Small Forward build is a fantastic finisher, shooter, and ball handler, with just enough defense to get the job done, particularly on the perimeter. This build can reach a maximum 99 OVR ratingand can be upgraded with 69 Badge Pointsincluding: 16 Finishing Badge Points, 22 Shooting Badges, 21 Playmaking Badge Pointsand 10 Defense / Rebounding Badge Points.

Body Settings

NBA2 K23 20220909163507
  • Height: 6’8″
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • Wingspan: 7’5″

Attributes

NBA2 K23 20220909164606

Finishing

  • Close Shot: 80
  • Driving Layup: 80
  • Driving Dunk: 93
  • Standing Dunk: 50
  • Post Control: 30

Shooting

  • Mid-Range Shot: 79
  • Three-Point Shot: 85
  • Free Throw: 65

Playmaking

  • Pass Accuracy: 80
  • Ball Handle: 87
  • Speed ​​with Ball: 77

Defense / Rebounding

  • Interior Defense: 58
  • Perimeter Defense: 71
  • Steal: 52
  • Block: 27
  • Offensive Rebound: 70
  • Defensive Rebound: 71

Physicals

  • Speed: 82
  • Acceleration: 74
  • Strength: 90
  • Vertical: 82
  • Stamina: 94

Takeover

NBA2 K23 20220909164859
  • Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
  • Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range

Badges

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button