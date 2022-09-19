NBA 2K23: Best Legend Player Ratings

It’s time to lace up those sneakers and hit the hardwood. NBA 2K23 has hit the shelves, jam-packed with an assortment of game modes and teams that span many years. Basketball enthusiasts have the option to play as modern teams or some of the historic squads from years past.





The historic teams feature legendary players who have imprinted their mark on the league in a huge way. People like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and the late Bill Russell have influenced the NBA during their tenures to evolve the league into what it is today. These are the greatest of the great, the cream of the crop, the Mount Rushmore of NBA players.

11 Shaquille O’Neal (1999-00) – 98

On July 18, 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers completed what many consider one of the biggest free agent signings in NBA history. All signs indicated that Shaquille O’Neal would return to the Orlando Magic, especially after leading the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995. However, the All-NBA center felt the Magic couldn’t get much better than the ’95 season and couldn’t ‘t sustain success, which led him to the other coast of the United States.

The Lakers signed O’Neal only seven days after acquiring Kobe Bryant during the NBA draft, creating one of the most dynamic duos in league history. Three years later, the Bryant-O’Neal tandem claimed their first Championship behind an MVP season from O’Neal. The 7’1 Behemoth terrorized defenses with his emphatic dunks (A+), leading the league in scoring (29.7 points per game). O’Neal was a force of nature on both ends of the court and helped spark the beginning of a Dynasty in Los Angeles.

10 Kobe Bryant (1999-00) – 98

Although Shaquille O’Neal won the league MVP award and was, arguably, the best player on the Los Angeles Lakers, the team wouldn’t have won the Championship without Kobe Bryant. Bryant averaged 21.2 points per game, which was a great complementary boost to the offense with O’Neal, but Bryant impacted the game most on the defensive end.

Bryant was named to the First Team All-Defense and became the youngest player in NBA history to receive that honor. His perimeter defense (A+) was unmatched across the league and even his interior defense (B) wasn’t something to scoff at. At 22 years old, Bryant has already established an efficient offense by attacking the basket (A+) and shooting mid-range jump shots (A+).

9 Michael Jordan (1995-96) – 98

Regardless of what LeBron James accomplished during his career, many will forever call Michael Jordan the Greatest player in NBA history. And, honestly, those people will probably be correct. No other player led their teams to two separate three-peat championships in their career. The Chicago Bulls won six titles from 1991 to 1998 with a two-year gap in the middle when Jordan played baseball.

After spending two seasons with the Chicago White Sox organization, Jordan returned to the NBA and the Chicago Bulls immediately became the best team in the league. Chicago won a then-league record 72 games and Jordan won his fourth championship, the start of his second three-peat. Even at 34 years old, Jordan was nearly automatic under the basket (A+), mid-range (A+), and beyond the arc (B+). When elevating His Airness, some forget that he was also a Premiere Perimeter defender (A+).

8 Michael Jordan (1987-88) – 98

After being drafted in 1984, Michael Jordan took the league by storm. The Bulls star averaged 28.2 points per game in his rookie season, the sixth-highest in NBA history. Right away, Chicago fans knew they had something special in this young kid out of North Carolina. And sure enough, in his fourth season, Jordan claimed his first MVP award.

This early in his career, Jordan hadn’t developed a reliable three-point shot (C-) yet. His offense was primarily attacking the basket (A+) and settling for mid-range jumpers (A+). However, Jordan was already a Lockdown Perimeter defender (A+) and he was named Defensive Player of the Year. The 1987-88 NBA season can be viewed as the unofficial start of Jordan’s reign over the NBA.

7 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70) – 98

Sometimes, the Fate of a team can come down to the flip of a coin. Following a disastrous season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns finished with the worst records in the NBA. The two teams flipped a coin to determine who had the first overall pick and the Bucks won the opportunity to select future Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar had an immediate impact on Milwaukee. The team went from winning 27 games to 56 in his rookie year, one of the biggest improvements in league history. The 7’2 center averaged 28.8 points per game and 14.5 rebounds per game, making him an easy choice for Rookie of the Year. As a two-way inside-the-arc scorer, Abdul-Jabbar Punished opposing teams in the paint (A+) and mid-range (A). He was a stout post defender (A+) and one of the best rebounders (A+) in the league.

6 Bill Russell (1963-64) – 98

No player in the history of the NBA has won more championships than the late Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics Legend dominated the league in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Russell powered the Celtics to seven championships in a row from 1960 to 1966 behind Supreme inside scoring, post defense (A+), and controlling rebounds.

Compared to other great players, Russell wasn’t a scoring machine, but he rebounded the hell out of the basketball. For his career, Russell averaged 23.3 rebounds per game. It’s fair to say that Russell might’ve been the Greatest rebounder (A+) that ever played the game. Despite Russell’s low points per game compared to others, he was still a force underneath the basket (A+). His Offensive game was restricted to the painted area, as the NBA during his time was not known for outside shooting.

5 LeBron James (2014-15) – 99

When the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2003 draft lottery, it screamed “destiny.” The team was slated to select local high school Phenom LeBron James, who was dubbed the best basketball prospect since Michael Jordan. James experienced tremendous success with the Cavaliers but failed to win that elusive title because of poor team management.

James joined Miami and won a pair of championships with the Heat, but returned to Cleveland to win his hometown a championship. James took the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in his first year back but fell to the Golden State Warriors. James was Sensational in the Finals and averaged 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds (A-), and nearly nine assists per game (A+). He was relentless in attacking the basket (A+) and efficient in shooting from mid-range (A) and outside (B-).

4 LeBron James (2011-12) – 99

Failing to reach a second NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 pushed LeBron James to look elsewhere in free agency. The superstar took his talents to South Beach and joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat. However, the first season for the Heatles ended in disgrace; James was a Ghost in the NBA Finals and Miami fell to the Dallas Mavericks.

James returned with a vengeance. They won league MVP behind an all-around Offensive explosion: attacking the basket (A+), shooting from mid-range (A), and drilling three-pointers (A+). Defensively, James was locking down the Perimeter (A+) and rejecting opposing players Entering the paint (A-). He was a man on a mission in 2011 and the season ended with James hoisting his first career Larry O’Brien trophy.

3 Michael Jordan (1992-93) – 99

The last Championship of Michael Jordan’s first three-peat was one of his greatest. Against the league MVP Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns, Jordan vanquished the Western Conference winners in six games. Jordan averaged an absurd 41 points per game and torched the Suns’ defense.

Jordan’s scoring output in the Finals was reflective of his dominant regular season performance. He averaged the most points per game (32.6) in the league by being an all-around offensive threat. Jordan scored with will inside (A+) and mid-range (A+) while being extremely efficient from beyond the arc (A). Jordan wasn’t always the Greatest rebounder (C+) but his Perimeter (A+) and interior (A-) defense more than made up for it.

2 Michael Jordan (1990-91) – 99

The 1990-91 season officially marked the beginning of Michael Jordan’s reign over the NBA. Jordan averaged 31.5 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game en route to his first career MVP award. Jordan ended the season with an exclamation point by also winning his first Championship with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan did most of his damage on the Offensive end of the court by attacking the basket (A+) and pulling up from mid-range (A+). He was in the middle of developing his three-point shot (B) but it would improve later in his career. Same with his interior defense (B), Jordan was getting stronger to defend players in the post but was a Lockdown Perimeter defender (A+).

1 Michael Jordan (1988-89) – 99

While it’s not surprising that the best Legend in NBA 2K23 is a version of Michael Jordan, it’s interesting that it’s a non-championship Jordan. Now in his fifth season in the league, Jordan was already an established NBA superstar, but the Chicago Bulls couldn’t beat Isaiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons.

Jordan didn’t win the MVP or reach the NBA Finals in the 1988-89 season, but his athleticism was unlike any other. He was a two-slashing combo guard who used blazing speed to score at the rim (A+) but could still pull up from mid-range (A+). Very slowly, Jordan was working on a three-point shot (C+) but his Forte was driving to the basket. Despite not winning any Accolades during this season, the 1988-89 Jordan does take home the Prize of best Legend in NBA 2K23.

