NBA 2K23: Best Custom Jump Shot

For the longest time, players have been designing custom jump shots in NBA 2K23 based on visuals and personal experience. Any discussion of what is “best” gets marred by arguments about statistics, player preference, and a general feeling that nobody has it all figured out.





Finally, NBA 2K23 has decided to show players the rank behind each aspect of the jump shot in the form of a grade. Now players can actually formulaically identify the best Jumpers for each position. There are three height ranges; this is the custom jump shot for each.

Under 6’5″

Base Stephen Curry Upper Release 1 Stephen Curry Upper Release 2 Jason Kidd Release Speed 25% Animation Blending 60% – 40% Release Height A- Defense Immunity A+ Release Speed A+ Timing Impact A+

As though it’s not enough for the short players to get all of the best playmaking badges, they’ve also got the highest potential for their shot. All three of the best shots have an A- in release height, the most irrelevant stat since it only prevents blocks. If the shot is contested anyway, it’s probably not going in. Thankfully, shooters beyond the arc won’t have to worry about that.

The three A+ stats are a Nightmare for the opposing defense. Not only does their defense count for nothing, but the shot is both instant and as easy to green as possible. Pro players will be using this one for a while now, unless it gets nerfed, it’s going to be the guard’s custom shot of choice for the whole year.

Between 6’5″ and 6’10”

Base Kobe Bryant Upper Release 1 Oscar Robertson Upper Release 2 Oscar Robertson Release Speed 50% Animation Blending 50% to 50% Release Height A- Defense Immunity A+ Release Speed A+ Timing Impact A

This height is already the one for the best three-point shooter build in the game. Add this as the custom jumper and it’s all over for defenses who won’t even have a prayer at stopping the onslaught. The only difference between this shot and the one below it is a slight decrease from an A+ to an A in timing impact.

For the extra height, that’s nothing. It’s still very easy to get an excellent release on. The two most important stats, defense Immunity and release speed, are both at a maximum A+ grade. The fact that forwards can pick up this shot is almost absurd, especially for having up to an extra five inches in height from the last shot.

Over 6’10”

Base Kevin Durant Upper Release 1 Dirk Nowitzki Upper Release 2 Dirk Nowitzki Release Speed 100% Animation Blending 50% to 50% Release Height A- Defense Immunity A Release Speed A+ Timing Impact A

Once again, there is only a single slight decrease from this shot and the shot in the smaller height bracket. Defense Immunity is now “only” an A. That’s still completely unheard of, especially with everything else being an A- or better.

And yes, that’s still a perfect A+ as a player up to 7’3″. Being able to shoot like this as a big man makes the game feel glitched in the player’s favor. It’s really easy to green and there is no chance for anybody to block a shot with this custom setup. Combined with the ideal shooting badges, this stretch big will ruin an opponent’s day every time they get this matchup.

