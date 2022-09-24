NBA 2k23 Atlanta Hawks Ratings: Team & Players

NBA 2K23 has finally been released, and everyone can agree that it is the best entry in the NBA series. So naturally, everyone (including the real-life NBA players themselves) is interested in the in-game ratings that Ronnie 2K assigns to each player. All teams have been given their respective ratings, and the players apparently have no problem with them. However, Atlanta Hawks fans are not so happy with the ratings that their players have been assigned in NBA 2k23.

This year the fans are especially curious about the ratings given to De’Andre Hunter and Oneyaka Okongwu. The reason for that is that De’Andre and Oneyaka had mid ratings of 80 and 74, respectively, last year. But both of them have shown considerable improvements throughout the year. Other players in the Atlanta Hawks have also gone through some major changes.

So if you are curious about the ratings and other stuff about your favorite players in Atlanta Hawks, then keep reading as our NBA 2k23 Atlanta Hawks Rating guide shows exactly that.

Bonus tips: 2k23 is a sports game, but there are still video game aspects present here. You can make some of the best builds to dominate the Enemy team, and these can include the best center builds or the best point guard builds.

Moreover, the player can equip certain items to buff their team further. These items include the best Finishing badges, the best Defense badges, the best Playmaking badges, or the best Shooting badges.

Trae Young

The reason we have started our list with Trae Young is that he has the highest rating of 90 in the Atlanta Hawks. The reason for that is that his build is highly Offensive and has a 3 Point Shot rating of 86. And on top of all of that, his Dunk Rating. Considering all of the attributes that we have mentioned, it should come as no surprise that his Overall rating is a whopping 90.

Clint Capela

Up next is Clint Capela, the 208 cm beast from Switzerland. Capela was the franchise leader for the Hawks in career field goal percentage. His total rating in NBA 2k23 is 86. His player build is Glass-Cleaning lockdown. As for his 3 Point Shot and Dunk ratings, they are 25 and 80, respectively.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

The overall rating for Bogdan Bogdanovic is 80. Since he has a high Perimeter and interior isolation rate, he is the Shot Creator of the Atlanta Hawks. His 3 Point Shot rating is 80, while his Dunk rating stands at 65.

De’andre Hunter

The rating for the 24-year-old De’Andre James Hunter from the United States is 76. His position in Atlanta Hawks is Small Forward. The thing that makes De’Andre stand apart from the crowd is that he is a 3 Point Shot Specialist, with his rating of the mentioned attribute at 81. And lastly, his Dunk rating stands at 80.

Frank Kaminsky

Now for Frank Kaminsky, the overall rating for this guy is 74. His 3 Point Shot rating is 78, and his Dunk rating is 65. As for his player build, he is an Inside-Out Scorer. His weakest attribute is playmaking, rated at 44, and his most vital attribute is Outside Scoring, clocking in at 82. The memorable thing about Frank Kaminsky is his height which is a whopping 7 Ft.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray’s specialization is Point Guard. His overall rating clocks in at an astounding 86. Murray’s build in NBA 2k23 is 2-Way Slashing Playmaker. His 3 Point Shot rating is 75, and his Dunk Rating is 75.

John Collins

John Collins has the player build of Interior Finisher in NBA 2k23. His total rating is 83, which is considered to be an ok rating. His 3 Point Shot rating is 80, and his Dunk rating is 93. John’s attribute, the Inside Scoring, is his strongest one, rated at 83. In comparison, his weakest attribute is Playmaking which is rated at a mere 50.

Onyeka Okongwu

Now for the player whose rating has excited all 2k23 gamers, Onteka Okongwu. Just like Clint Capela, Onyeka’s specialty is also Glass Cleaning Lockdown. Onyeka’s total rating this year is 76. His 3 Point Shot and Dunk ratings are 60 and 65, respectively. This 108 Kg Monster has two strongest attributes, one is Rebounding, which is rated at 78, and the second is Athleticism which is also rated at 78.

Aaron Holiday

The positions that Aaron Holiday has been assigned in NBA 2k23 are Shooting guard and Point guard. Aaron’s overall rating is 75. His Dunk and 3 Point Shot ratings are 60 and 81, respectively. As you can tell from his 3 Point Shot rating, Aaron’s player build is a 3 Point Shot Playmaker.

Jalen Johnson

Johnson’s positions in the Atlanta Hawks are Power Forward and Small Forward. His overall rating is 73, with his 3 Point Shot and Dunk ratings clocking in at 69 and 65, respectively. Jalen’s player build is Paint Defender.

Tyrese Martin

Unfortunately, there is currently no rating for Tyrese Martin in NBA 2k23; however, it is expected that he will be added in future updates. But for the time being, Chris Silva is in his place with an overall rating of 73.

Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday’s overall rating is 72. His player build is Shooter, so obviously, he plays very offensively. His positions in Atlanta Hawk are Small Forward and Shooting guard. Justin’s 3 Point Rating is 72, and Dunk rating is 73.

Trent Forrest

Trent’s overall rating is 71, with his 3 Point Rating and Dunk ratings at 62 and 60. His positions are Shooting guard and Point guard. The player builds for Tren Forrest in NBA 2k23 is Slashing Playmaker.

Chaundee Brown

Chaundee’s overall rating in NBA 2k23 is 67. He has only one position in the Atlanta Hawks, and that is Shooting Guard. However, Chaundee’s strength lies in 3 Point Shooting as that is his player build, and his rating for the attribute is 80. Chaundee’s Dunk rating is 50.

Moe Harkless

Moe’s positions in NBA 2k23 are Point Forward and Small Forward. His Player Build is Interior Finisher, while his overall rating is 71. His 3 Point shot and Dunk ratings are 73 and 82, respectively.

Well, that about wraps up our Atlanta Hawks Rating guide. If you found this helpful, then you will also be interested in our NBA 2K23 Houston Rockets rating guide.