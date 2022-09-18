NBA 2K23 All Replica Builds

With every installment of NBA 2K, gamers make builds imitating particular NBA Stars with the MyPlayer feature. In NBA 2K23 players can accurately mimic NBA Athletes and their skillsets through replica builds. Here are all the replica builds in NBA 2K23 so far.

Stephen Curry – Chef

Magic Johnson – Magic

Jerry West – The Logo

Chris Paul – The Point God

Luka Doncic – The Matador

Penny Hardaway – Lil’ Penny

Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero

Gary Payton – The Glove

Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot

Richard Hamilton – Rip

Dwayne Wade – Flash

Kobe Bryant – Mamba

Michael Jordan – His Airness

Vince Carter – Half Man, Half Amazing

Demar Derozan – Deebo

Clyde Drexler – The Glide

Allen Iverson – The Answer

Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw

Shawn Marion – The Matrix

Paul Pierce – The Truth

Dominic Wilkins – Human Highlight Film

Dennis Rodman – The Worm

Shawn Kemp – Reign Man

Zion Williamson – Zanos

Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket

Larry Johnson – Grandmama

Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental

Nikola Jokić – The Joker

Hakeem Olajuwon – The Dream

DeMarcus Cousins ​​– Baby Boogie

De’Arron Fox – Swipe

How To Build

While building these replica builds isn’t deemed necessarily difficult, they require accuracy. The difficulty is knowing the history and stats of the actual player. Not only that but also the takeover skill. Gamers will need the attributes, height, jersey number, position, player weight, and player wingspan to achieve one of many secret builds.

Stay Connected

You can find more pieces likeNBA 2K23 All Replica Builds ” and you can “Like” The Game Haus is on Facebook and “Follow” us on Twitter for more sports and esports articles from other great TGH Writers along with Be careful!

“From Our Haus to Yours”