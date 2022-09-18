NBA 2K23 All Replica Builds
With every installment of NBA 2K, gamers make builds imitating particular NBA Stars with the MyPlayer feature. In NBA 2K23 players can accurately mimic NBA Athletes and their skillsets through replica builds. Here are all the replica builds in NBA 2K23 so far.
- Stephen Curry – Chef
- Magic Johnson – Magic
- Jerry West – The Logo
- Chris Paul – The Point God
- Luka Doncic – The Matador
- Penny Hardaway – Lil’ Penny
- Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero
- Gary Payton – The Glove
- Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot
- Richard Hamilton – Rip
- Dwayne Wade – Flash
- Kobe Bryant – Mamba
- Michael Jordan – His Airness
- Vince Carter – Half Man, Half Amazing
- Demar Derozan – Deebo
- Clyde Drexler – The Glide
- Allen Iverson – The Answer
- Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw
- Shawn Marion – The Matrix
- Paul Pierce – The Truth
- Dominic Wilkins – Human Highlight Film
- Dennis Rodman – The Worm
- Shawn Kemp – Reign Man
- Zion Williamson – Zanos
- Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket
- Larry Johnson – Grandmama
- Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental
- Nikola Jokić – The Joker
- Hakeem Olajuwon – The Dream
- DeMarcus Cousins – Baby Boogie
- De’Arron Fox – Swipe
How To Build
While building these replica builds isn’t deemed necessarily difficult, they require accuracy. The difficulty is knowing the history and stats of the actual player. Not only that but also the takeover skill. Gamers will need the attributes, height, jersey number, position, player weight, and player wingspan to achieve one of many secret builds.
