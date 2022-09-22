NBA 2K23 All Fashion Trivia Answers

As NBA 2K23 players progress through the story mode they will encounter Yolanda and Sabine. To win over the fashion district, gamers must answer a series of trivia questions about all things fashion. Here are all the NBA 2K23 fashion trivia answers and questions.

Fashion Trivia 1

Who makes the Birkin bag?

Answer 1: Hermes.

Which shoe company was the first to introduce a microchip into its sneakers?

Answer 2: Adidas.

What did the Nike logo originally intend to convey with its look and style?

Answer 3: Motion.

Fashion Trivia 2

Which streetwear company is known for its logo that looks like two U’s, with one being upside down?

Answer 1: Under Armour.

Who was the very first NBA player with his own signature shoe?

Answer 2: Bob Cousy.

Which Economist coined the phrase “conspicuous consumption” back in 1899?

Answer 3: Thorstein Veblen.

Fashion Trivia 3

Which Resale Marketplace was founded by a whole bunch of people including Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert?

Answer 1: StockX.

What was the original color of the Yeezy 350s?

Answer 2: Turtle Dove.

Which brand created a totally cute and iconic backpack for Swedish schoolkids back in 1970??

Answer 3: Fjallraven Kanken.

Fashion Trivia 4

Which company produces Air Jordans?

Answer 1: Nikes.

What luxury brand that everyone knows now, but back in the day was originally known for making trunks for traveling?

Answer 2: Louis Vuitton.

Who designed the Peter Saville Parka, not the one Sabine got in Chinatown for thirty-five dollars, the real one?

Answer 3: Raf Simons.

Fashion Trivia 5

Which label’s iconic logo is like the little heart with eyes on it?

Answer 1: Comme des Garcons PLAY

The shoe museum with the largest collection of footwear is the Bata and it’s in what city?

Answer 2: Toronto.

When Heron Preston did his project UNIFORM, who did he collaborate with?

Answer 3: The NYC Department of Sanitation.

Fashion Trivia 6

What was the name of the former basketball player that Converse hired to help design their most iconic sneaker almost 100 years ago?

Answer 1: Chuck Taylor.

Which Japanese streetwear brand was founded in 1993?

Answer 2: BAPE.

What’s the name of the streetwear line founded by the brothers Edwin and Salmee, whose last name was Faeh?

Answer 3: Carhartt WIP.

Fashion Trivia 7

Which iconic streetwear logo was based on the way the founder would sign his handcrafted surfboards?

Answer 1: Stussy.

Which brand was founded by Jerry Lorenzo?

Answer 2: Fear of God.

What was the inspiration for the Air Jordan X according to Tinker Hatfield?

Answer 3: Lawnmower.

Fashion Trivia 8

With Nike kicks, yeah? The Originals used a household appliance to make the soles. Name it.

Answer 1: Waffle Iron.

Which two shoe companies were created out of an argument between two brothers?

Answer 2: Adidas & Puma.

What’s the name of Brendon Babenzain’s brand?

Answer 3: Noah.

Fashion Trivia 9

Fenty is a fashion house founded by which singer?

Answer 1: Rihanna.

Which sneakers were the first to be mass mass mass produced?

Answer 2: Keds.

When Nike was planning on discontinuing the original Air Force 1, Retailers in which city saved it by offering color of the month drops?

Answer 3: Baltimore.

Fashion Trivia 10

Which designer’s Red October sneakers sold out within seconds?

Answer 1: Kanye.

Back in 1984, Michael Jordan and Nike had just launched the original Air Jordan shoe. Michael wasn’t allowed to wear the original Jordans in an NBA game because they violated a specific and now repealed rule. What was the rule violation that resulted in the original Air Jordans being banned?

Answer 2: Unapproved Colors.

Back in 2018 PrettyLittleThing partnered with this OG hip-hop brand. It was fire. Probably one of the best collaborations in streetwear history. Who was that brand that made it so fire?

Answer 3: Kark Rabbit.

