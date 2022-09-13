NBA 2K23: All Changes In My Team [Explained]

It is that time of the year when we start getting the Simulation sports games that are favorites of their relevant fan bases. And the first game on this that just got released is the long-awaited one NBA 2K23. The latest NBA game has brought a lot of changes to their most popular game mode, My Team. In our guide is NBA 2K23 My Team Changes, we will be listing each and every change that has been implemented in the new NBA 2K23 My Team game mode.

NBA 2K23 My Team

The NBA My Team game mode is the equivalent of FIFA’s Ultimate Team, where the game allows the players to build their own legendary team, which can consist of players from any era, like Michael Jordan and LeBron James can play in one team if the player wants it to happen.

Also, the players are represented as a card in your team, and these cards can be acquired by the player through completing challenges or opening packs. Furthermore, the NBA has put out an official statement on what they were focusing on in the new NBA My Team for 2K23.

Our focus for NBA 2K23 was to bring brand new experiences never before seen in MyTEAM, make the entire mode more accessible, and give our community more freedom in how they play.

All Changes Implemented In NBA 2K23 My Team

Now, under this section of our guide, we will be listing all the changes that have been made to the new one NBA My Team game mode. Also, we would like you to acknowledge that NBA 2K23 My Team is getting some major changes, and all of them are good for the NBA 2K community. Now without further due, let us get started on the list.

Contracts

It is our pleasure to break the news to the NBA 2K community that the contracts for players have been finally removed because so many people recommend it to happen. Now, your permanent player cards can be used in My Team without you having to fill out their contracts. And we will also like to inform you that no other kind of mechanism will be replacing the contracts in the new one NBA game.

Furthermore, with the contracts out of the way, you are able to restart your single-player games as you will not have contracts to worry about. So, 2K has announced that the game will now feature a quick restart option in every game mode, including all Challenge games, Dominationand Triple Threat.

Triple Threat Online Co-Op

Next, the NBA 2K23 now also features a Triple Threat Online Co-Op which is a first for the franchise. Essentially, it is a game mode that will allow you to compete against and with your friends.

The developers have also stated that the game mode will further have different modes like the Party mode, Co-Op modeand Competitive mode. Also, we would like to make it clear that, unfortunately, this game mode is not available on Nintendo Switch, as the developers have reported.

Player Lock

Finally, at last, players can choose the option of player locking anybody in their lineup NBA 2K23. This feature can now also be used in any of the My Team game modes, and it lasts for a whole My Team match. Furthermore, the player locking feature is especially effective for managing a specific player or Enhancing a certain player during a match, or if you just like a position and want to play there all the time.

Redesigned Unlimited

Yes, in NBA 2K23, the Unlimited mode has been redesigned to where they have now been introduced New Prestige Tiers and leaderboards. The Prestige Tier revolves around Season Points which are earned in every match, but the amount varies according to different factors. Also, Unlimited now has a Leaderboard through which you can keep track of your rank in the game, and a special icon is reserved for the Top 10.

Unlimited Tournament

We are very excited to inform you that the new NBA 2K23 will be featuring a $250,000 My Team Unlimited Tournament, which was a thing in the old days NBA games. The old NBA game fans will appreciate it as it will be nostalgic for them.

Furthermore, we must clear that to be able to enter the tournament, you will have at least to reach Emerald Tier in the new Unlimited Tier system, and this has to be done before the first of many Game Daythe deadline date which is the 15th of October.

Also, the Finalists of the tournament will be competing for $250,000, among which $50,000 is for the Console Champions and $200,000 is for the Grand Champions.

Clutch Time

In NBA 2K22, Clutch Time was first introduced as a single-player arcade mode where a four-point line was placed for better clutch moments in the game. The game mode was a hit with the 2K22 community, and that is a major reason why the developers have made it an official launch feature of the new NBA 2K23.

Strater Card Trial

First of all, maybe one of the most exciting parts of My Team is getting to pick your starter cards, and as you might know that the first problem an average player faces is which among these cards he should pick.

Well, we are here to tell you that this is not a problem anymore as the new NBA 2K23 features a Trial Period for the starter cards, during which you are able to play with all the cards to determine the best for you among them.

And in NBA 2K23, the three starter cards are And Morant, Joel Embiidand Jimmy Butler. Furthermore, the My Team enthusiast can enjoy an Over All 90 rated Amethyst Fred Jones card which is obtained right after completing 10 My Team matches.

Trophy Case Awards

Well, there are multiple ways in the new NBA 2K23 My Team through which you can earn multiple rewards, and one of the new additions is the Trophy Case Awards. In this section, there will be 15 event cards available for each of the nba franchises, and these cards will show some of the key moments in the team’s history.

Furthermore, the way to earn trophies is to collect the trophies that are connected to these key Moments cards. And completing these Trophy cases will reward you with a Pink Diamond NBA player for each of the teams.

Exhibitions

It is another way to earn rewards, but this time, sending a player card outside of yours 13-player lineup will help you receive an amazing reward. The exhibitions provide a very good passive method to earn game-changing rewards.

With this, our list is complete, and we bring it to an end. In our guide is the NBA 2K23 My Team Changes, we listed every change that was being implemented in the new NBA 2K23. However, if you feel like we missed something in the list, then please do let us know through the section down below.