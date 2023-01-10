NBA 2K23 Adding Eras Quick Play on Friday, January 13

2K announced NBA 2K23 will officially add Eras Quick Play on Friday January 13. A quick blurb about it was included in the patch notes released earlier today.

A new game mode, Eras Quick Play, will launch alongside Season 4 this Friday. This new mode is accessible from the Play Now menu and allows you to experience quick play historic matchups with full presentation filters/overlays from any of our supported Eras.

Players were able to access the mode by going into debug mode a few months ago but 2K patched it out. Thankfully it’s coming back later this week. If we get any additional details before release we will update this post.

The Magic Vs Bird Era: Starting in 1983, players will find themselves in the heat of the Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird rivalry that took over the league. Fans can rewrite 1980’s NBA history while they compete to draft the likes of Michael Jordan, Akeem Olajuwon, or any of the other NBA Legends who were drafted in that legendary decade;

The Jordan Era: Beginning in 1991, The Jordan Era puts players right at the beginning of Jordan's dominant run with the Chicago Bulls. They will battle with Isiah Thomas' "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons, John Stockton and Karl Malone, Olajuwon's Houston Rockets, and Patrick Ewing's New York Knicks for a chance to claim 1990's basketball supremacy;

The Kobe Era: The Kobe Bryant era takes fans back to 2002, where a new generation of Talent had emerged in the West, including Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, and of course, the The Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant. In addition to competing against the Legends of this era, players will also be fighting for draft position in anticipation of the legendary 2003 draft class;

The Modern Era: The previous MyNBA experience is now dubbed the Modern Era. Longtime fans of the mode can continue to start with the most up-to-date rosters available and enjoy the traditional MyNBA experience.

