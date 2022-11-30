NBA 2K Picks Memphis Grizzlies to win NBA championship, and Morant MVP

Don’t second guess the algorithm on the popular video game series, NBA 2K.

That’s one of the lessons Ronnie Singh — Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games — has learned. Singh, also known as “Ronnie 2K”, and the 2K team’s Simulation on the 2022-23 season has the Memphis Grizzlies winning the NBA Championship in seven games over the Philadelphia 76ers.

And Morant, who won Finals MVP in the simulation, is a major reason why Memphis got the nod. Singh mentioned Morant’s name with Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic when describing the upper-tier players of this generation.

“I think Ja has more pieces than some of the other players that I mentioned on that list, which makes them an Absolute title contender as long as they can deal with their demons and knock off some of the teams they’ve had trouble with in the last couple of playoffs,” Singh said.

