NBA 2K Needs to Pick a Shot Meter and Stick With It

Basketball fans clamor for a new release of NBA 2K each year. Anticipation builds up throughout the season as fans look forward to new ratings of their favorite NBA players and managing their favorite basketball teams. While the release of the franchise’s latest installment, NBA 2K23, has been largely well-received by fans and critics, one major issue seems to rear its head with each new edition. There are seemingly endless changes to the shooting mechanics each year, and NBA 2K would do well to stick with one option going forward.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Although this is not the only thing to consider when taking a shot, the Shot Meter is usually the most accurate visual indicator of jump shot success. Familiarity with a particular Shot Meter is a requirement for any kind of sustained success in the NBA 2K franchise, and getting used to one can pose quite the challenge for even the best gamers. Unlike other sports games such as FIFAthe franchise seems to make it a mission to change the ways players can score with each new edition of 2K. At this point, it’s almost customary to come across Gaming threads after the release of a new installment where NBA 2K players ask how to import Shot Meters from previous Editions into the latest game.

RELATED: Madden Needs a Game Mode Like NBA 2K23’s Jordan Challenge





Problems with the NBA 2K Shot Meter

The main problem with using a new Shot Meter is the shot timing. It takes some time for players to get used to the shooting dynamics that come with each new edition, and NBA 2K often gives players a variety of Shot Meter Styles to choose from. NBA 2K23 planned to have 20 Shot Meters at release to provide every gamer with a more personalized shooting experience.

The curved bar by the shooter’s hands is the most commonly used because it is large enough to see without taking the player’s focus away from the rest of the game. Other types, such as the Tusk 1 placed under the shooter, require the player to pay deliberate attention to the bar when taking a shot or run the risk of missing. Some players have spent considerable time Mastering the curved bar Shot Meter, while others say the Comet helps them “green” more shots in NBA 2K. However, when these players have the opportunity to face off against opponents using a different Shot Meter style, their overall experience gets negatively impacted.

A player may think they have held down the shooting button for enough time based on experiences from a particular Shot Meter style they have familiarized themselves with. Unfortunately, when shooting with a different style, they get a very different outcome from their expectations. Even the best shooters in the game, such as Steph Curry, aren’t immune to poor timing. If this happens a few times, the player can chalk it up to rotten luck. However, it hinders the Gaming experience if it becomes a consistent occurrence.

The Shot Meter inconsistency has been a source of complaint for most players of the NBA 2K franchise over recent years. Perhaps the most famous expression of dissatisfaction in the Shot Meter came from Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. The All-Star point guard, who was also the cover star of NBA 2K21, detailed his frustrations with the Shot Meter in a Tweet, saying that he might abandon the game entirely. The sentiment was echoed by several thousand fans of the franchise, with many highlighting various shortcomings and harping on the difficulty of the Meter.

RELATED: NBA 2K23 Should Fix Blocks, Remove Speed ​​Boosts, and More

Sticking to One Shot Meter Will Improve Gameplay

In a bid to solve this persistent problem, some fans even prefer to shut off the Shot Meter completely, relying on their years of experience and instincts to make shots in the game. This is a lot more difficult for NBA 2K Beginners to attempt, as it takes hours to master. In past versions, players received a significant boost when they turned off the Shot Meter to increase their chances of their shots going into the basket. However, the latest development in NBA 2K23 shows that the boost has been reduced, as confirmed by NBA 2K Lab. Gameplay director Mike Wang wants players to use the Shot Meter for new and future editions.

For this to happen on a large scale, there has to be some consistency in the shot-making. NBA 2K could take a page out of FIFA‘s book to find an efficient solution to this issue by sticking to one Shot Meter. Variety may not always be better, and the confusion a player Encounters every time they use a new shooting option does not make for an optimal NBA 2K experience. The twenty different styles of shooting offered by NBA 2K23 seem unnecessary to fans, especially considering that most will end up playing with only one Shot Meter.

Each type of Shot Meter requires significant usage to attain mastery, and it usually isn’t worth the effort or the time to learn the Mechanics of more than one. By holding gamers to a single meter in NBA 2K23, the shooting experience is the same for every player. It eliminates the feelings of frustration that seasoned veterans of the curved bar style face when they find themselves using the Tusk 1 in a tournament with friends. Overall, it would help make everyone’s experience better and enhance 2K‘s competitive environment.

NBA 2K23 is available now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: NBA 2K23 File Size is Ridiculous