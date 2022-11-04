NBA 2K ‘My Team’ down, not working or throwing error codes

My Team is a game mode that is available for all active NBA 2K games. However, gamers treat it like a separate game as it has its own space separated from other online modes.

With that said, if you are currently facing issues accessing NBA 2K My Team, then find consolation in knowing that you aren’t the only one facing problems lately.

Many My Team users are now reporting that My Team Servers are currently down or not working for them. Moreover, they get ‘a40c9996’ and ‘4ecd1e13’ error codes.

Those affected have taken to Twitter and Reddit (1, 2, 3, 4) to raise their concern. Here are some reports for reference:

@NBA2K_MyTEAM is myteam down for anyone else? Haven’t been able to get in for an hour. Gives the same 2 error codes. When I look them up on 2k status, they say “this error code already submitted.” (Source)

@NBA2K_MyTEAM I played for 3 hours and always sent me a code error “c3854bcc” and never gave me the Prize so I waste my team playing… in 4 hours I have to go to work.. I expect an Apologize for this. I paid the game for playing in right conditions no for waste my time (Source)

Unfortunately, the status page of NBA 2K shows that there aren’t any ongoing issues with My Team. That means, the support has not yet acknowledged the outage.

Also, we haven’t come across any workaround that might help you fix these errors. That means you’ll have to wait until the devs come up with a definitive fix.

Rest assured, we will keep an eye out on the latest development regarding NBA 2K My Team and inform you as and when we come across anything noteworthy.

Note: We have more such stories in our dedicated Gaming section, so be sure to follow them as well.