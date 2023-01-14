NBA 2K League Announces 2023 Draft Date

Brendan Donohue, managing director of the new NBA 2K esports league, center, poses for Photographs … [+] with gamers before the NBA 2K League draft Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The 2023 NBA 2K League season is around the corner. Before it tips, all 25 teams will participate in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft, which will take place in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s draft will include a pool of players from the NBA 2K League Become A Pro Series, which saw a record-setting 101,000 tryouts from would-be 2K pros from 126 countries, unretained players, players who earned draft eligibility, select competitors from the NBA 2K League’s APAC, Australian and European Invitationals and high-performing players in the 2K community.

“A pinnacle moment every offseason and a marquee event for 2K and basketball fans alike, we are thrilled to bring the NBA 2K League Draft back live to New York City for the first time since 2020,” NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue said in a release.

“We started with over 100,000 tryouts across 3v3 and 5v5 competitions, players all aspiring to be drafted by one of our 25 teams. On Draft night, we will introduce you to this draft class and their amazing stories, welcome our newest franchise from Australia – NBL Oz Gaming – and we will watch our reigning 3v3 Champions Pistons GT

GT

and 5v5 Champions Bucks Gaming take first steps in their title defenses.”

One of the notable names in the pool of unretained players is Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd. Boyd was the No. 1 overall pick in the Inaugural NBA 2K League Draft and is one of the most accomplished players in the league. He played with Mavs Gaming, Raptors Uprising GC and Bucks Gaming in his five seasons, where he became a 2022 NBA 2K League Champion and Finals MVP.

Hawks Talon GC will have the first overall pick, Nets GC will have the second overall selection, and Lakers Gaming will have the third overall pick. By the end of the three-round draft, all 25 teams will have completed their five-person rosters for both 3v3 and 5v5 competitions.

The 2023 NBA 2K League Draft will be live-streamed and aired on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels.