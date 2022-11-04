NBA 2022: Who are the players with the highest salaries?

NBA salaries have skyrocketed over the last decade, as the American basketball league has become very popular worldwide. The main NBA stars will be earning more than 40,000,000 dollars in 2022/23, with as many as 10 players falling into that category.

Each franchise has a marquee player who earns a lucrative contract, being their leader on the pitch and their highest earner in the books.

Who are the NBA players with the highest salaries?

As many may expect, Stephen Curry is the NBA star who earns the highest salary in the league with 48,070,014 dollars. The Golden State Warriors guard led the franchise all the way to NBA success last season, this being their fourth title in eight years.

yet, Curry is not the only one Golden State player who we can find in the top-10 of the highest-paid NBA players, as his Splash Brother Klay Thompson sits 10th with wages of 40,600,080 dollars.

In 2023/24, Curry will become the first NBA player ever to make over 50 million dollars in a single season.

Surprisingly, it’s not LeBron James who is second-top in the list, as his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook earns 47,063,478 dollars, which is around 3,000,000 dollars more than James (44,474,988 dollars).

The rest

James is followed by Washington Wizards star Bradley Bealwho put pen to paper on a five-year, 251 million dollars deal back in June and will earn 43,279,250 dollars this season.

Former Warriors and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sits fifth in the list with a salary of 42,969,845 dollars, while Paul George will pocket 42,492,568 dollars.

The Los Angeles Clippers star is followed by his teammate Kawhi Leonard, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who will get 42,492,492 dollars each this season.

As for the two-time MVP Nikola Jokiche is ranked 30th with a 32,478,838 dollars salary after recently signing a historic five-year, 264m dollar deal with the Denver Nuggets.