NBA 2022-23 season preview: Raptors outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Toronto Raptors.

Can Scottie Barnes be the face of a franchise?

Barnes had an exciting start to his career in winning Rookie of the Year. But the responsibilities should only increase in his sophomore campaign. And for Barnes to make the leap towards stardom, he is going to need to make more plays with the ball in his hands and improve as a shooter.

How do they compensate for lack of star power?

One thing the Raptors do have is depth. While lacking in superstars, the Squad is littered with good players. And Otto Porter Jr. is a good addition to any roster. The likes of Porter, Fred Van Vleet, Pascal Siakim, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher and Gary Trent are all going to need to be clicking for Toronto to compete.

