NBA 2022-23 season preview: Lakers outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Can Russell Westbrook fit in?

It was a tumultuous season and then offseason for Russ and the Lakers, to say the least. However, there was no trade, so it is up to Westbrook and the team to make things work and mitigate his erratic play and lack of shooting. The Lakers don’t need Russ to average a triple double; they need him to find a role.

What does Patrick Beverley bring?

Pat Bev has never missed the playoffs, something he has already brought up to his teammates in Los Angeles, who are of course fresh off of missing the postseason. Beverley should bring a lot to the Lakers considering he can play without the ball, shoot a little bit and offer tons of competitive spirit. Not to mention he isn’t a bad fit in the backcourt with Westbrook.

Are LeBron and AD enough to contend?

Health will be key because in a short series it is still tough to count out James and Davis. But AD has had trouble staying on the court and it isn’t exactly fair to ask LeBron, who is 37 years old and entering his 20th season to carry a team. Still, if there were shoulders broad enough for such a task, they belong to The King who likely wants to play for more than just passing Kareem.