NBA 2022-23 season preview: Lakers outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Can Russell Westbrook fit in?

It was a tumultuous season and then offseason for Russ and the Lakers, to say the least. However, there was no trade, so it is up to Westbrook and the team to make things work and mitigate his erratic play and lack of shooting. The Lakers don’t need Russ to average a triple double; they need him to find a role.

What does Patrick Beverley bring?

Pat Bev has never missed the playoffs, something he has already brought up to his teammates in Los Angeles, who are of course fresh off of missing the postseason. Beverley should bring a lot to the Lakers considering he can play without the ball, shoot a little bit and offer tons of competitive spirit. Not to mention he isn’t a bad fit in the backcourt with Westbrook.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button