NBA 2022-23 season preview: Knicks outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the New York Knicks.

Is Jalen Brunson a star?

The Knicks Landed their guy, but can he be the guy? Brunson did a nice job playing off of Luka Dončić and was even better when asked to fill a larger role when Luka was absent. Whether he can consistently produce with more touches will go a long way toward determining whether the Knicks landed a possible All-Star or just a good role player. Brunson will likely never have a better opportunity to prove he can be the leader of an NBA team.

Will RJ Barrett take a leap?

Barrett has shown flashes of potential during his short NBA career, but his shooting splits leave a lot to be desired. To justify his new contract and the hype around him from fans, Barrett is going to have to be more consistent and leap up a tier in the league Hierarchy this season.

