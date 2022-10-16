NBA 2022-23 season preview: Brooklyn Nets outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Brooklyn Nets:

Can they count on the KD and Kyrie combo?

Since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed in Brooklyn the team has only one playoff series win to show for it. While both KD and Kyrie are electric, for a variety of reasons they haven’t exactly always been available or reliable. Each has a reason to play with a chip on their shoulder this season, however, given Kyrie wasn’t able to secure a long-term contract and after Durant went as far as to ask for a trade. It’s on the Mercurial duo to show their skills won’t be Wasted on a Disastrous tenure in BK.

What impact will Ben Simmons make?

It has been a while since we’ve seen Simmons play basketball and the lasting image he left was a dunk that wasn’t attempted. Still, we are talking about a three-time All-Star who fills the needs of the Nets on paper. Ben’s size, defense, abilities as a facilitator and penchant for pushing the pace should in theory be an ideal fit next to KD and Kyrie. Simmons has a clean slate in Brooklyn with a chance to remind fans why he was once considered one of the league’s most valuable assets.

Is Steve Nash good enough to coach a title team?

Perhaps no one is under more pressure as the season tips than Steve Nash. With rumblings about Durant wanting him gone and the scrutiny the Squad is under, it is absolutely imperative that Nash guides the Nets to a strong start because he is the easiest scapegoat for any potential problems.