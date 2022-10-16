NBA 2022-23 season preview: Brooklyn Nets outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Brooklyn Nets:

Can they count on the KD and Kyrie combo?

Since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed in Brooklyn the team has only one playoff series win to show for it. While both KD and Kyrie are electric, for a variety of reasons they haven’t exactly always been available or reliable. Each has a reason to play with a chip on their shoulder this season, however, given Kyrie wasn’t able to secure a long-term contract and after Durant went as far as to ask for a trade. It’s on the Mercurial duo to show their skills won’t be Wasted on a Disastrous tenure in BK.

