NBA 2022-23 season preview: Boston Celtics outlook, biggest questions

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Boston Celtics.

How much will the Ime Udoka situation affect the team?

The NBA is known as a players’ league, but it can’t be discounted what Udoka brought to the Squad on its run to the NBA Finals. With a new Coach for at least this season, it is certainly worth wondering whether that could impact Boston’s standing in a crowded Eastern Conference. Joe Mazzulla will have his work cut out for him to match the achievements of the previous first-year coach.

Will Tatum and Brown prove last season wasn’t a fluke?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had quite a bit of success together. However, we aren’t that far removed from many wanting to break up the Celtics’ core. And although Tatum had an electric run through the East, he wasn’t so great against Golden State. Meanwhile, Brown had his name in trade Rumors all offseason. To be considered a true superstar duo, the Celtics’ stars will have to provide an encore performance.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button