NBA 2022-23 season opening week

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and that means players will show off their style on the pregame runway.



Tuesday night saw some of the league’s brightest stars rock outstanding attire. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James channeled his 2003 draft-day look with modern updates. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also rocked an eye-catching suit on ring night, and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden came extra relaxed to his season opener.

More stylish looks were on display Wednesday as more teams began their seasons. Sleek suits, graphic T-shirts and flashy accessories were worn by players pregame.

Here are some of the most fashionable arrivals from the NBA opening week:

Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee led the Mavs’ pregame looks with their flashy jewelry.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard’s monochromatic fit was subtle yet effective in his season debut. Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic’s coats dazzled, while Anfernee Simons went for a more laid-back look.

New York Knicks

Knicks players Rocked multiple looks ahead of their Matchup with the Grizzlies.

First game fits pic.twitter.com/Jx16v2JmIs — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 19, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies

And Morant and Desmond Bane opted for sweatsuits ahead of the season opener.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker’s denim jacket was a modest opening-night fit, but his pink ride Entering the arena was something to behold.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young’s zebra-print shirt led the way for top fits on the Hawk’s roster.

Washington Wizards

Wizards players arrived for the first game of the season wearing several sharp looks.

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton’s “Slim Jim” shirt and purple pants stole the show for the Pacers’ opening-night fits.

Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons and Patty Mills were among the Nets players with outstanding fits.

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson and other Pelicans had jackets on for their game in Brooklyn.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons players Rocked everything from relaxed looks to casual fits.

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Rocked a sweatsuit while Rookie Dalen Terry sported a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Deebo walking into Year 14. pic.twitter.com/hT7BeYvBSc — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 19, 2022

The Rookie is ready for his debut. pic.twitter.com/w5X81a0wJY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 19, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become a fashion guru in the NBA and opted for an all-black ensemble. Other Thunder players wore jackets.

Chilly weather walk ins 👋 pic.twitter.com/XQ13KyNonP — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 19, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards donned stylish jackets ahead of their season debuts.

Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers

At the 2003 NBA draft, James turned heads with his memorable white suit. To kick off year 20 in the NBA, The King Rocked another all-white suit, shades and a necklace.

Davis and Westbrook sported all-black suits for opening night.

Fitted for the first game. pic.twitter.com/il4rB2FjNO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 19, 2022

Golden State Warriors

Ahead of his 11th season and fourth ring night ceremony, Draymond Green kept things professional with a stunning green suit. Curry and center James Wiseman opted for more casual looks.

Philadelphia 76ers

Harden is known for his eye-catching looks, and he pulled up to opening night wearing a Cozy pregame outfit.

James Harden pulled up to Boston looking Cozy 😅 (wrong @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/zgjkdRqKSc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2022

Montrezl Harrell Rocked icy chains, sleek shades and a sweater ahead of his first game with the Sixers.

❄ Trezz brought the ice out for him @sixers debut Tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/VZlyhjjhQL — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2022

PJ Tucker, who’s beginning his first season with Philly, arrived at TD Garden in a vibrant pink ensemble ahead of tipoff.

It appears Rookie and Alabama alum JD Davison lost a bet to teammate Grant Williams, a Tennessee alum. Davison Rocked a Vols jersey pregame days after Tennessee’s football team defeated Alabama’s in Knoxville.

Boston Celtics

Tatum, Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon all stepped out in fashionable attire for the season opener.

Camouflage pants and neutral colors were the options for newly signed Celtic Blake Griffin.