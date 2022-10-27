NBA 2022-23 season fashion – LeBron, Harden arrive in style
The opening week of the NBA’s regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?
LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday night Matchup against the Denver Nuggets wearing a Collegiate prep style, while Nikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Here are some of the best fits for this week’s NBA matchups.
Wednesday
Sixers twitter: “post @JHarden13.”
admin: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BiufW66mr3
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 26, 2022
Game Night in Colorado 🏔 pic.twitter.com/7cOrQMFSP2
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 27, 2022
Clocking in. pic.twitter.com/MhoNcoyAPU
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 26, 2022
Nikola in a suit never gets old pic.twitter.com/cNiOt2UvTJ
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 27, 2022
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 26, 2022
drip feat. the Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/W1GAtHDWNd
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 26, 2022
On Wednesdays we wear pink. #LetEmKnow
Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by @ClevelandClinic and @SusanGKomen pic.twitter.com/kYMFLDTQGr
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 26, 2022
✌️🤜#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UzPdeTnq9d
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 26, 2022
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 26, 2022
Cozy Steez pic.twitter.com/6tZOyENjgH
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 26, 2022
Monochromatic. @Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/YoyrvXcmnv
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 26, 2022
one more before we head home ✌️#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/EwuP78OJPC
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 26, 2022
💧💧💧 pic.twitter.com/Lp5D76CtlP
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 26, 2022