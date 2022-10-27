NBA 2022-23 season fashion – LeBron, Harden arrive in style

The opening week of the NBA’s regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?

LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday night Matchup against the Denver Nuggets wearing a Collegiate prep style, while Nikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Here are some of the best fits for this week’s NBA matchups.

Wednesday

Game Night in Colorado 🏔 pic.twitter.com/7cOrQMFSP2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 27, 2022

Nikola in a suit never gets old pic.twitter.com/cNiOt2UvTJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 27, 2022