Nazareth arts center to dedicate new mural on Shop Small Saturday

The Nazareth Center for the Arts is dedicating it’s biggest piece of art next week.

But you won’t find it inside the gallery.

The colorful mural composed of six aluminum composite panels went up about a week ago on the side of the arts center building at 30 E. Belvidere St. in Nazareth.

It will be dedicated Saturday, Nov. 26, in conjunction with the borough’s observance of Shop Small Saturday.

“We are happy to present our new mural, which we believe will positively impact Nazareth and promote more public art in town,” said Nazareth Center for the Arts President Jenny Swanker.

The artist, Matt Halm, will be at the ceremony at 2 pm Nov. 26.

The mural was funded through the Nazareth Economic Development Commission Facade Grant program, a Creative Communities Mini Grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and matching funds from the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber’s Foundation Main Street LV Grant Program.

Parking is free downtown Nov. 26 as part of Shop Small Saturday, with festivities planned from 10 am to 2 pm, according to the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission.

The first 100 shoppers can get goodie bags at the chamber tent at the farmers’ market in the Circle at Main and Center streets. They will be filled with special offers and items from local participating businesses.

More details are on the chamber’s website.

