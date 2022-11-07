Naz halts Fenwick’s march to the volleyball state Finals

The Fenwick High School girls volleyball team led late in the second set against Nazareth Academy during the title match of the IHSA Class 3A Little Village Sectional Nov. 2, needing one more point to force a deciding third set.

Unfortunately, that point never came. The Roadrunners, the sectional’s top seed and Defending 3A champions, rallied to take the set and win the match 25-19, 27-25. Nazareth advanced to the Trinity Supersectional, where they beat St. Viator for their third consecutive trip to the state finals.

“It’s a tough one,” said Fenwick Coach Kathleen O’Laughlin. “It was a great match by all the kids. Nazareth has a great team and hopefully they go on to win it; we’ll be pulling for them.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button