Naz girls place 2nd at state volleyball Finals

Senior setter Kitty Sandt has been a big contributor to all three of the Nazareth Academy girls volleyball team’s top-three state Trophy teams.

The Clemson Recruit and the Roadrunners came only points away from once seemingly improbable back-to-back state titles Nov. 12.

The Roadrunners lost to St. Francis 25-23, 25-23 in the IHSA Class 3A Championship final in Normal after leading 23-22 in the second set.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button