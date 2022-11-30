Navy vs. Lipscomb prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 30 best bets from proven model

Allen Arena showcases an appetizing college basketball matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The Lipscomb Bisons welcome the Navy Midshipmen to Nashville for a non-conference tilt. Lipscomb is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home this season, with an impressive one-point road loss to Notre Dame. Navy is 5-1 overall and aiming to extend a three-game winning streak.

Navy vs. Lipscomb spread: Lipscomb -3

Navy vs. Lipscomb over/under: 136.5 points

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 5-1 against the spread this season

LIP: The Bisons are 3-1 against the spread this season

Why Navy can cover

Navy is very balanced on offense, with five players averaging at least eight points per game. Senior forward Tyler Nelson leads the way, averaging 14.7 points per game, and the Midshipmen are in the top 20 of the Nation in shooting efficiency. Navy is elite from 3-point range, making 41.1% of attempts, and are also shooting 53.4% ​​on 2-point attempts. Navy is in the top 50 nationally in assist rate, producing an assist on 58.2% of field goals.

The Midshipmen are above-average in turnover rate (17.6%) and Offensive rebound rate (29.7%). Lipscomb struggles on defense, creating a turnover on only 16.0% of possessions, and opponents are shooting 36.8% on 3-point attempts against the Bisons. Navy is above-average nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and Lipscomb has an ugly 19.8% Offensive rebound rate with a free throw creation rate outside the top 350 in the country.

Why Lipscomb can cover

Lipscomb’s offense has been keyed by sophomore forward Jacob Ognacevic this season. He is averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 63.6% from the field, and Lipscomb is elite in the shooting department. The Bison are shooting 54.7% from 2-point range, 37.5% from 3-point range, and 76.6% at the free throw line, all of which rank well above the national average.

Lipscomb is also elite in ball security, ranking in the top ten nationally with a 13.8% turnover rate. The Bisons are also in the top 15 of the country with a 6.3% live-ball turnover rate. Lipscomb is also facing a Navy team that has a paltry 69.9% defensive rebound rate, and the Midshipmen have a 5.1% block rate, ranking near the bottom of the country.

