Navy vs. Lipscomb prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 29 best bets from proven model

Wednesday’s college basketball slate features an intriguing non-conference battle in Nashville. The Lipscomb Bisons host the Navy Midshipmen at Allen Arena for a Matinee contest. Navy is 5-1 this season and has a three-game winning streak. Lipscomb is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home this season. The Midshipmen are 5-1 against the spread while Lipscomb is 3-1-1 ATS this season.

Tip-off is at 12 pm ET in Nashville. Caesars Sportsbook lists Lipscomb as a 3-point favorite at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 136.5 in the latest Navy vs. Lipscomb odds. Before you make any Navy vs. Lipscomb picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Lipscomb and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Lipscomb:

Navy vs. Lipscomb spread: Lipscomb -3

Navy vs. Lipscomb over/under: 136.5 points

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 5-1 against the spread this season

LIP: The Bisons are 3-1 against the spread this season

Navy vs. Lipscomb picks: See Picks here

Why Navy can cover

Navy is very balanced on offense, with five players averaging at least eight points per game. Senior forward Tyler Nelson leads the way, averaging 14.7 points per game, and the Midshipmen are in the top 20 of the Nation in shooting efficiency. Navy is elite from 3-point range, making 41.1% of attempts, and are also shooting 53.4% ​​on 2-point attempts. Navy is in the top 50 nationally in assist rate, producing an assist on 58.2% of field goals.

The Midshipmen are above-average in turnover rate (17.6%) and Offensive rebound rate (29.7%). Lipscomb struggles on defense, creating a turnover on only 16.0% of possessions, and opponents are shooting 36.8% on 3-point attempts against the Bisons. Navy is above-average nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and Lipscomb has an ugly 19.8% Offensive rebound rate with a free throw creation rate outside the top 350 in the country.

Why Lipscomb can cover

Lipscomb’s defense has clear strengths, with the Bisons blocking 12.7% of shot attempts. The Bisons are very good in free throw prevention, and Lipscomb is securing 72.5% of available defensive rebounds. Lipscomb is also allowing opponents to shoot only 49.3% on 2-point attempts, and Navy is outside the top 300 of the Nation in free throw creation and free throw accuracy (64.5%).

On offense, Lipscomb is very efficient, including a top-10 national mark in turnover rate at 13.8%. The Bisons also have a very strong 6.3% live-ball turnover rate, and Lipscomb has strongly above-average shooting marks at 54.7% on 2-point attempts, 37.5% on 3-point attempts, and 76.6% on free throw attempts. Navy grabs fewer than 70% of available defensive rebounds and blocks only 5.1% of shot attempts on defense.

How to make Navy vs. Lipscomb Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams posting elite shooting efficiency this season. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s CBB Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Navy vs. Lipscomb? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Lipscomb spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.