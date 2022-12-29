Navine Mallon breaks 1,000 career points; Catalina Foothills boys soccer went undefeated at Mountain View

Flowing Wells senior Naveen Mallon broke 1,000 career points during bracket play at the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout Wednesday night. Mallon will be playing for Westmont next year.

Catalina Foothills standout Reilly Clark broke 1,000 career points earlier in the season. Clark will be playing for NAU next year.

MOUNTAIN LION BOYS SOCCER WINTER CUP

The Catalina Foothills boys went 4-0 at the Mountain View Winter Cup

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
Catalina Foothills 4, Empire 0
Mountain View 4, Tanque Verde 1
Mountain View 0, Marana 0
Marana 3, Empire 0
Catalina Foothills 4, Tanque Verde 0

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
Mountain View 4, Empire 0
Marana 1, Tanque Verde 0
Catalina Foothills 3, Mountain View 0
Empire 4, Tanque Verde 0
Catalina Foothills 4, Marana 1

