Navine Mallon breaks 1,000 career points; Catalina Foothills boys soccer went undefeated at Mountain View

Flowing Wells senior Naveen Mallon broke 1,000 career points during bracket play at the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout Wednesday night. Mallon will be playing for Westmont next year.

Catalina Foothills standout Reilly Clark broke 1,000 career points earlier in the season. Clark will be playing for NAU next year.

The Catalina Foothills boys went 4-0 at the Mountain View Winter Cup

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Catalina Foothills 4, Empire 0

Mountain View 4, Tanque Verde 1

Mountain View 0, Marana 0

Marana 3, Empire 0

Catalina Foothills 4, Tanque Verde 0

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Mountain View 4, Empire 0

Marana 1, Tanque Verde 0

Catalina Foothills 3, Mountain View 0

Empire 4, Tanque Verde 0

Catalina Foothills 4, Marana 1

