Navine Mallon breaks 1,000 career points; Catalina Foothills boys soccer went undefeated at Mountain View
Navine Mallon with her 1,000th career point! @LadyCabsBBall pic.twitter.com/IZMrgz1VG0
— Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) December 29, 2022
Flowing Wells senior Naveen Mallon broke 1,000 career points during bracket play at the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout Wednesday night. Mallon will be playing for Westmont next year.
LINK: FREE SHOOTOUT PHOTOS
Catalina Foothills standout Reilly Clark broke 1,000 career points earlier in the season. Clark will be playing for NAU next year.
FLOWING WELLS SHOOTOUT SCHEDULE AT AZPREPS365:
Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout #azpreps365 https://t.co/Q2HtXbuLt9
— AZPreps365 (@AZPreps365) December 29, 2022
MOUNTAIN LION BOYS SOCCER WINTER CUP
The Catalina Foothills boys went 4-0 at the Mountain View Winter Cup
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
Catalina Foothills 4, Empire 0
Mountain View 4, Tanque Verde 1
Mountain View 0, Marana 0
Marana 3, Empire 0
Catalina Foothills 4, Tanque Verde 0
LINK: FREE WINTER CUP PHOTOS
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
Mountain View 4, Empire 0
Marana 1, Tanque Verde 0
Catalina Foothills 3, Mountain View 0
Empire 4, Tanque Verde 0
Catalina Foothills 4, Marana 1
FOLLOW @ANDYMORALES8 ON TWITTER