Navarro named Player of the Year; Volleyball All-Region selections

Bishop Manogue senior Masyn Navarro helped lead the Miners volleyball team to first place in the North 5A and a top-seed in the Regional tournament, and she added to her standout season by being named the North 5A Player of the Year.

Carson’s Brittany Witter was named the Coach of the Year.

Here’s the full list of selections based on voting by 5A and 3A league coaches.

Northern 5A All-Region

Player of the Year: Masyn Navarro, Bishop Manogue

Coach of the Year: Brittany Witter, Carson

Northern 5A All-Region First Team

Haley Holt, Bishop Manogue

Jenna Weise, Bishop Manogue

Sierra Bernard, Reno

Maleyna Vazquez, Reno

Addison Schreurs, Spanish Springs

Sarah Miller, Carson

Sofia Kolbe, Douglas

Northern 5A All-Region Second Team

Sydney Flint, Manogue

Sidney Trimmer, Reno

Beyonce Buddy, Spanish Springs

Anna Turner, Carson

Addyson Esslin, Manogue

Hannah Moleta, Reno

Anna Evans, Spanish Springs

Northern 5A All-Region Honorable Mention

Hannah Schmauder, Galena

Savannah Fenley, Reno

Riley Kolsch, Carson

Lucille Ryan, McQueen

Quinn Blake, Spanish Springs

Lani Carroll, Reed

Alex Leech, Damonte Ranch

3A All North

MVP: Roxanne Kiem, Spring Creek

Coach of the Year: Alyssa Fletcher, Dayton

3A All North First Team

Savannah Stoker, Lowry

Aleksen Thayer, Truckee

Riley Glynn, Dayton

Rylee Keim, Spring Creek

Jenna Windous, Spring Creek

Pacey Harris, Elko

Arianna Mathern, Fernley

3A All North Second Team

Brianna Dimick, Spring Creek

Brakkin Larsen, Elko

Olivia Chandler, South Tahoe

Kailey Franklin, Lowry

Penny Laine Vaelua, Dayton

Brynly Stewart, Spring Creek

Kate Culpepper, Truckee

3A All North Honorable Mention

Shalani Walker, North Valleys

Celeste Macias, Hug

Simone Sitchon, South Tahoe

Sydney Chilson, Wooster

Zara Arrington Truckee

Emma Gray, Lowry

Ayisha Agee, Dayton

Hallie Peterson, Dayton

Diamond Solozano, North valleys

Nia Young, Wooster

Cara Chacon, Wooster

Charlize Elam, Truckee

Lavinia Moala, Hug

Olivia Halton, North Valleys

Megan Cook, Lowry

Kate Pavano, Truckee

Hannah Kacarka, Truckee

Fatima Velasquez, Sparks

Abigail Bunker, Truckee

Alexia Biren, North Valleys

Dezirrie Lund, Wooster

Mackenzie Depaoli, Fernley

Kiley Wallace, Fallon

Carly George, Elko

Jennifer Rodriguez, Wooster

Abby Racca, South Tahoe

Brooklyn Lorenzo-Higgins, North Valleys

Kellani Wise, North Valleys

Joyce Borbon, Wooster

3A North – East Division First Team

Savannah Stoker, Lowry

Brianna Dimick, Spring Creek

Brakkin Larsen, Elko

Roxanne Keim, Spring Creek

Riley Glynn, Dayton

Rylee Keim, Spring Creek

Jenna Windous, Spring Creek

Pacey Harris, Elko

Arianna Mathern, Fernley

3A North – East Division Second Team

Emma Gray, Lowry

Ayisha Agee, Dayton

Hallie Peterson, Dayton

Kayleigh Franklin, Lowry

Mackenzie Depaoli, Fernley

Kiley Wallace, Fallon

Carly George, Elko

Penny Laine, Vaelua Dayton

Brynly Stewart, Spring Creek

3A North – East Division Honorable Mention

Karley Hodgden, Fernley

Marli O’Neill, Fernley

Kassandra Miller, Dayton

Savannah Dyer, Dayton

Lexi Ruiz, Elko

Aurora Eklund, Elko

Holly Hernandez, Elko

Amaja Meza, Elko

Reece Hutchings, Fallon

Vernita Fillmore, Fallon

Kristine Stephens, Spring Creek

Belen Barocio, Lowry

Jada Matheny, Lowry

3A North – West Division First Team

Aleksen Thayer, Truckee

Diamond Solorzano, North Valleys

Nia Young, Wooster

Olivia Chandler, South Tahoe

Jennifer Rodriguez, Wooster

Abby Racca, South Tahoe

Kate Culpepper, Truckee

Second Team

Cara Chacon, Wooster

Charlize Elam, Truckee

Lavinia Moala, Hug

Olivia Haltom, North Valleys

Brooklynn Lorenzo-Higgins, North Valleys

Keilani Wise, North Valleys

Joyce Borbon, Wooster

Honorable Mention

Shaloni Walker, North Valleys

Celeste Macias, Hug

Simone Sitchon, South Tahoe

Sydney Chilson, Wooster

Zara Arrington, Truckee

Kate Pavano, Truckee

Hannah Kacarka, Truckee

Fatima Velasquez, Sparks

Abigail Bunker, Truckee

Alexia Birch, North Valleys

Dezirrie Lund, Wooster

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps. Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com.