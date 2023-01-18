Navarre blanks West Florida, continues impressive shutout stat

Across all prep sports, the area’s most interesting statistic belongs to the Navarre girls soccer team.

It’s also doubles as one of the simplest stats to understand.

Through 18 matches this season, the Raiders have won every time when they haven’t allowed a goal. On the other end of the spectrum, the team is winless when it has conceded a score.

“I don’t think (the players) pay attention to that to be honest with you,” Navarre head Coach Rob Simon said. “The games that we’ve lost, Apart from Bartram Trail, have just been because of Mistakes on our end. … And when you make a Silly mistake in the defensive third against good teams, they are going to make you pay for it. So the games that we’ve been able to win have been because we’ve done our job defensively, limiting Mistakes and not allowing the other teams to capitalize.”

The Raiders scores to take a 1-0 lead during the Navarre vs West Florida girls soccer game at West Florida High School in Pensacola on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

While they had far from a perfect night, the Raiders continued their streak of shutout success by blanking West Florida 2-0 on Tuesday from Marlon L. Bullock Field.

The visitors scored early in a frenetically-played first half before sealing the win with a goal in the match’s final 10 minutes.

