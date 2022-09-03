Nauset scrimmage a teaching tool for girls soccer

(Sept. 2, 2022) Friday’s scrimmage at Nauset provided a great learning experience for the girls soccer team, as the Whalers look to install a new system with a first-year head coach and few returning players.

Nantucket fell 5-0 but Coach Doug Lebrecht said the majority of Nauset’s scoring came early, with the off-island travel likely contributing to the slow start.

“They took a couple goals on us right away but once we started warming up and developing our system and started trusting our positioning, we could hold them,” Lebrecht said.

“They played their positions well, they never gave up. We only traveled with 13 so we only had two subs, which was hard. But they played well, they never gave up, they stayed focused and they stayed on our course. Our team is fast, our team is young, and they never took us out of our game.”

The Warriors deployed the same 4-4-2 formation the Whalers have been learning in practice and showcased the spacing it provides and how successful it could be when played correctly.

“Their outside backs on their defensive line were like silk, just smooth, patient and we learned a ton from it. The way that they would win the ball on defense and transition to offense, their outside defenders were just amazing. They would eventually almost score they would push the ball so high so we learned a lot about the defense and how to set up the 4-4-2. It was a great lesson for us,” Lebrecht said.

Junior Claire Misurelli and freshman Dylan Damian will fill that outside back role for the Whalers and Lebrecht said both were standouts on the day for Nantucket, along with sophomore midfielder Adney Brannigan. Misurelli, Brannigan and senior Lydia Johnson were selected by their teammates to serve as captains this year.

The Whalers will take the weekend off and hold a final preseason practice Monday ahead of Tuesday’s season opener at home against Bristol Valley Regional Technical.

“I feel like we’re right on schedule. This is where I thought we’d be at. It’s all new, new coach, 90 percent new kids on the team, new formations. A lot of newness, but I think we’re catching on,” Lebrecht said.