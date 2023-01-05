Naughty Dog Unveils New Concept Art From ‘The Last of Us’ Multiplayer Game

Gearing up for The Last of Us‘ 10th anniversary in June, US-based game developer Naughty Dog has recently shared a new concept art for the studio’s upcoming Multiplayer game based on the post-apocalyptic Survival franchise.

Back in June 2022, Naughty Dog teased the first concept art for the Multiplayer game in a blog post. The latest concept art, which can be viewed in the gallery above, also appears to align with the franchise’s hallmark aesthetic. The image stars two figures arriving on an Abandoned and rusty street with a Shipwrecked cruise.

In a recent blog post published on Naughty Dog’s website, co-president Neil Druckmann revealed that 2023 will be a busy year for the studio — starting with the PC launch of The Last of Us Part I coming on March 3. Druckmann mentioned that a few “fun surprises” were prepared for fans throughout the year, along with details regarding the Multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us. The co-president also confirmed that Vinit Agarwal, game designer for The Last of Us Part 2 will lead as the project’s co-game director, alongside Anthony Newman, and Naughty Dog’s creative director, Joe Pettinat.

Elsewhere in gaming, all three Hitman games will be combined into World of Assassination starting January 26.