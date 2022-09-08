NAU ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball hires Gary Bell Jr. | Local

NAU SPORTS INFORMATION



Gary Bell Jr., a standout at Gonzaga during his playing career, was announced as an Assistant Coach of the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team.

“Coach Bell brings that winning edge that every program wants,” Lumberjacks head Coach Shane Burcar said. “He started for four years at Gonzaga, played professionally and he has the credibility from Coach Mark Few and Coach Tommy Lloyd. He has recommendations from two national Coach of the years who coached two No. 1 seeds in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. I can already tell that he’s going to be a great fit with us and he opens up recruiting ties in the West Coast.”

Bell will work with the team’s guards and focus on the overall offense.

Bell recently spent the 2021-22 season at his alma mater as the Bulldogs’ Coordinator of basketball administration on Mark Few’s staff — which led Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 appearance. Prior to that role, Bell served as a Graduate Assistant at Gonzaga for two seasons.

“I’m extremely excited to be here at NAU,” Bell said. “The culture that (Burcar) is trying to build here is where I came from; the family atmosphere and being a hard worker to get better every day.”

As a player at Gonzaga from 2011 to 2015, Bell appeared in 135 games and started 124. Known for his 3-point shooting and lock-down defense, Bell was a 41% career shooter from behind the arc and was voted the West Coast Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2015 during Gonzaga’s run to the Elite Eight.

He finished his career 22nd all-time in Gonzaga’s decorated history in scoring with 1,291 points. He is still in the top 30. His 135 games played were sixth most and his 116 wins were second most at the time. Bell’s 219 3s made were seventh most at the time his career concluded.

In 10 career NCAA Tournament games, Bell averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 48% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range.

Bell was voted to the WCC All-Freshman Team in 2012 and garnered two postseason All-Conference Awards capped by a nod on the All-WCC Second Team in his final season.

“Playing for (Few) for four years, leaving and then coming back to start my coaching career, I learned a lot from those guys,” Bell said. “Picking their brain Everyday prepared me for this task at NAU.”

Following his career at Gonzaga, Bell played professionally in Poland, France and Greece before returning to his alma mater as a Graduate Assistant ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Soccer

The Lumberjacks are hitting the road for the first time this season as they head to Bakersfield, California, to take on CSU Bakersfield Friday night.

Northern Arizona is only on the road for one match before heading back home to host Air Force on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks are looking to secure their first win of the season, holding a record of 0-2-2. They return to play after a 0-0 draw with Georgia Southern in which sophomore goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran recorded a career-high eight saves in her first career shutout. Corcoran has a save percentage of 80% through 225 minutes of play.

Northern Arizona’s offense is currently led by freshman Avery Ott and junior Josie Novak. Ott has one goal and one assist through 301 minutes of play. Novak has one goal through 165.

Bakersfield currently holds a 1-4 record, with its only win coming in the first regular-season matchup with UNLV. CSUB is coming off a loss to Big Sky Conference program Montana — which shut out the roadrunners 3-0 in Missoula.

Air Force will head to Flagstaff for Sunday’s Matchup after a two-week break from matches, holding a record of 1-2-1. The Falcons most recently lost, 1-0, to Bucknell.

Volleyball

Originally scheduled to play three matches at the NDSU Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, this weekend, the Northern Arizona volleyball team will not make the trip.