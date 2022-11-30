Natural Born Leader Lexi Carr is Girls Golf alumnus with wonderful background | LPGA

That was in 2008. Nicole had lived on both coasts. She had been in healthcare most of her adult life, as a nurse, as a representative for Metronics and as a lobbyist in Sacramento, Calif. Darren had always been in Automotive engineering and repair. Together they had done all the things adults did in their 20s and 30s, except raise a family.

“We were going to leave that in God’s hands,” Nicole said. “I met someone with Catholic Charities who said, ‘I don’t want to get your hopes up, but we have a lady who is pregnant, 42 years old, homeless, and this is her fourth pregnancy. She doesn’t know who the father is, and she doesn’t want a child. But she wants an older couple to adopt, and she wants someone who is in the medical profession, in case something is wrong with the baby. Her other three are special needs.’

“I had been a nurse my entire career. And we were older, 39 and 42. She kept in touch with me, but time went on and I eventually had to release it all and not worry about it. This child, if she came to us, would continue to grow in my heart. In the end, if she’s there, she’s there.”

Adoptions take longer than most people realize. Two years is typical, sometimes longer. In the Carr’s case, the call came on January 18, 2010. Nicole had just come home after a long shift and put her phone away while she decompressed. At 4:45 that afternoon, she picked the phone back up and saw an exorbitant number of missed calls, all from her contact at Catholic Charities.

“The birth lady was in labor and wanted us there because she wanted us to be Lexi’s parents,” Nicole said. “I was in tears, called my husband and my mom. We rushed to the hospital. They took us back to a room and they put the newborn on me.

“I really believe God created her for us. It was the most beautiful thing ever. It just showed me that God works in his ways and in his time.”

Nothing more is known about Lexi’s biological relatives. Her birth mother has since passed away. The average life expectancy for a homeless woman in America is 43. Her biological half-siblings are lost to the system.

But the family unit is strong and blessed.