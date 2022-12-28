Nation’s top goal scorer leads WMU hockey past Michigan Tech in GLI semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Western Michigan scored six second-period goals and got a hat trick from Jason Polin to run away with an 8-1 win over Michigan Tech in Tuesday’s Great Lakes Invitational semifinals at Van Andel Arena.

With the win, WMU improves to 7-3-1 all time in the GLI and will face the Winner of Michigan State and Ferris State at 7 pm Wednesday in the Championship round of the tournament’s 56th installment.

PHOTOS: See our gallery from the WMU vs. Michigan Tech GLI semifinal

Despite the tournament taking place 500 miles south of MTU’s Houghton campus, the Huskies’ robust cheering section outnumbered that of WMU, at least from a volume perspective.

The Broncos quieted some of those Voices by controlling play early, including a great scoring chance from Polin, who collected a cross-ice pass from Ryan McAllister, then juked a pair of defenders, before wristing a shot off the post.

Seconds later, McAllister used another pin-point pass to set up another golden opportunity for Polin, who was streaking into the slot and one-timed a shot past MTU goalie Blake Pietila to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead with 13:11 left. in the first period.

MTU nearly knotted the score at 1 early in the second period, when Tyrone Bronte skated in on a Breakaway and appeared to be staring down an open net on the forehand, only for WMU goalie Cameron Rowe to make a sprawling save with his right leg pad .

“After the break, there was a big emphasis on not losing a step and just coming back in to play our game, and I thought we did that really well, and it worked out for us,” Polin said.

WMU used a 2-on-1 Rush to take a 2-0 lead with 15:46 left in the second period, as Chad Hillebrand threaded a centering pass to Cole Gallant, who one-timed a shot under the bar past a helpless Pietila .

It took less than three minutes for WMU to make it a three-goal game, as Polin corralled the puck near MTU’s blue line after a Huskie miscommunication, then walked in all alone and sniped a shot in the top corner with 13:29 left in the second period.

Polin’s second goal put him at 15 for the season and tied him with Denver’s Carter Mazur and Jack Randl for the national lead.

WMU made it a 4-0 game 23 seconds later, as the Broncos’ second line Struck again, with Gallant racing to the front of the net, where he received a beautiful pass from Hillebrand and sent a one-timer past Pietila.

The Broncos continued to pile up the scoring chances Midway through the second period, with defenseman Jacob Bauer netting his second career goal after a nice Deke and top-corner shot from in front of the net, prompting a goalie change.

Back-up goaltender Max Vayrynen didn’t fare much better, however, as the Broncos struck 21 seconds later on Polin’s third of the night putting him alone atop college hockey’s scoring list.

Linemate Max Sasson delivered a tape-to-tape pass across the ice to set up Polin’s one-timer and give him his fourth hat trick of the season.

Less than a minute after Polin scored his 16th goal of the year, WMU sophomore and 2020 Toronto Maple Leafs’ seventh-round draft pick Wyatt Schingoethe netted his first Collegiate goal with a top-shelf snipe from the left faceoff circle to extend the Broncos’ advantage to 7-0.

WMU took a touchdown-sized lead into the second intermission and made it an 8-0 game with 13:29 left in the third period, when Grand Haven native Dylan Wendt wristed a shot over Vayrynen’s Blocker from the point.

“I had a lot of family – aunts, uncles, grandparents, brothers, all that stuff – so it was definitely a good feeling to do that in front of everyone, and it’s a good time for everyone when they can come watch me play and see them after and just spend time with them.”

MTU finally got on the board with 9:34 left in the third period, when freshman Kash Rasmussen stuffed a puck past Rowe after a scrum in front of the Broncos’ net.

Despite seeing his shutout bid end, Rowe played one of his better games of the season, making 24 saves and slamming the door on two MTU breakaways while the game was still undecided. The Wisconsin transfer also made a textbook sliding save to stymie a 2-on-1 opportunity early in the third period.

Polin and Gallant led WMU with three points apiece, while McAllister, Luke Grainger, Chad Hillebrand, Daniel Hilsendager and Max Sasson each added two assists, with McAllister’s Helpers giving him an NCAA-best 25 on the year. The freshman forward also leads the Nation in points with 35 and has been part of an ultra-productive line alongside Polin and Sasson.

“I think they’re both incredible players,” Polin said of McAllister and Sasson. “I think all three of us bring a different emphasis to the game, and from the start of training camp, I think we just gelled, and we keep getting better.”

At No. 16 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and No. 17 in the US College Hockey Online poll, MTU (11-6-3) entered the game as the higher-ranked team and the last Squad to hoist a GLI Championship in 2019, but the Huskies will have to settle for a spot in the third/fourth-place game against the loser of Michigan State and Ferris State.

Puck drop for that consolation game is scheduled for 3:30 pm Wednesday at Van Andel.

Meanwhile, WMU (11-9-1) will aim for its fourth GLI Championship in six appearances, not including last year’s invitational, which did not use a tournament format.

The Broncos entered Tuesday 0-3-1 in the month of December and tumbled to 18th in the USCHO rankings and 19th in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, but their ability to create and convert scoring chances made them look more like the team that was on the cusp of the top 10 back in mid-November.

“We’re in control of our own Destiny every shift and every play, and we have a choice to play hard, to play the right way and to skate; it’s always a choice,” said WMU Assistant Jason Herter, who was filling in for head Coach Pat Ferschweiler during his stint with Team USA at the World Junior Championships. “After our last four games, I think we were choosing wrong in a lot of different situations, and so we told the guys, ‘Come back refreshed and work on your choices and your habits.’

“We still have some things to work on, but tonight, the way we scored is the way we practiced this week.”

WMU football loses 6th offseason transfer to Power 5 team

Breaking down WMU football’s class of 2023 recruits from early signing day

See Western Michigan football’s 2023 recruiting class from early signing day

Lance Taylor becomes the highest-paid head coach in WMU football history

Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito

Ex-WMU lineman Marshawn Kneeland joins Colorado, Coach Prime via transfer portal

Former WMU football DE Andre Carter heading to Big Ten via transfer portal

3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal

Newly signed Western Michigan lineman Luke Zanotti is a QB’s best friend

Razah Townsend signs with WMU football, strengthens Broncos’ bond with East Kentwood

WMU football Locks in RB recruit, loses WR to EMU ahead of early signing day

Former Western Michigan football RB La’Darius Jefferson charged with Assault