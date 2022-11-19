Nation’s top 2023 Recruit is poised to Transform USC basketball

This was a memorable week for USC basketball, but not directly on the court. Just one day after Landing the top high school Women’s basketball Recruit in the Nation on Nov. 15, the USC Trojans Landed the top men’s basketball Recruit — Isaiah Collier — on Nov. 16.

Collier, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC on Wednesday morning. Collier picked the Trojans over Cincinnati, Michigan and UCLA.

Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he’s proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.

With the commitment, USC moves from No. 33 in the team rankings to No. 10 at 247Sports, so it’s a huge addition to land Isaiah Collier.

In the past three years, Collier has led Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) to two state titles. This past summer, he dominated the Nike EYBL, averaging 19 points and 6.5 assists a game and 2.0 steals, and then capped things off with back-to-back MVP appointments at the Steph Curry Camp and the Under Armor Elite 24.

Collier’s central asset for USC, which is poised to transform the program, is that he will give Andy Enfield the elite point guard the Trojans have been missing ever since Jordan McLaughlin left for the NBA. USC has badly needed a dominant point guard with brilliant playmaking and passing instincts. Isaiah Collier is just what USC has needed ever since McLaughlin turned pro.

List

UCLA is scared of USC fans making themselves heard at the Rose Bowl

Story Originally appeared on Trojans Wire