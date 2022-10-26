Nation’s First Downtown Disc Golf Course Is Opening In Dalton

The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the Nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4,tat 3 pm at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning.

Officials said, “You might not know about disc golf, but the disc golf community Nationwide definitely knows about Dalton.

Whitfield County has been home to one of the best manufacturers of disc golf equipment for nearly a decade and now Dalton is home to the nation’s first permanent downtown disc golf course. The course will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tournament next week.

“Disc golf, which also used to be referred to as “Frisbee golf”, is played like golf but instead of using balls and clubs, players throw a Frisbee-like disc and try to get it into a metal basket referred to as the ” hole.” Just like traditional golf, the goal is to reach the hole in the fewest number of throws. According to the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) the sport was formalized in the 1970s and gained widespread popularity in the early 2000s. While it’s becoming more common to find disc golf holes or even full courses in public parks, the new course in downtown Dalton is the first permanent course to be housed in a downtown business district.”

“I think it’s a huge deal because it will bring a different market downtown,” said Candace Eaton, the executive director of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority. “As they walk the course, they’ll see local businesses downtown or stop and eat lunch or dinner, or maybe grab a beer or shop.”

The new course currently features eight permanent hole locations. There are holes in Burr Park, the Dalton Green, the green space adjacent to the County Courthouse Parking Deck, and the Old Freight Depot on South Depot Street.

“From a tourism standpoint, it absolutely opens our downtown for visitors to have something more to do, to keep them there a little longer,” said Margaret Thigpen, Dalton’s director of tourism. “For all of our tournaments and events coming in to our community, just to have something else for the visitors to do when they’re waiting for their next game or their next event, that’s a great addition.”

Ms. Thigpen, who was one of the driving forces behind getting the new course installed downtown, credits a cooperative effort of local leaders and organizations for getting it done quickly.

“Seeing it come to fruition, I’m just in shock,” she said. “To see the city and the county and the Parks and Recreation departments for both and Downtown Development and the (Convention and Visitors Bureau) to be able to all come together and make it happen in a matter of weeks, is just amazing.”

Prodigy Disc Golf, which is one of the leading manufacturers of disc golf equipment and is based in Dawnville, was also instrumental in the creation of the downtown course. Ms. Thigpen credits co-founding member Will Schusterick with helping to make the course happen.

“He’s been someone who was really ready to help us make it happen, and he has,” Ms. Thigpen said. “To have the permanent Par 2 disc golf downtown, they can shape tournaments around it, and we can shape all kinds of different events around it, if you will, from pub crawls and team building – it’s really got a lot of uses for any and all, all age groups. I really think it’s a cool thing that’s really going to reach all facets of our visitors and our community alike.”

For those interested in trying their hand at the game, discs will be on sale at the Convention and Visitors Bureau at the Old Freight Depot downtown (304 S. Depot St.). The Downtown Development Authority also hopes to see discs available at other downtown businesses soon.

“If our downtown businesses want to offer discs then we will work with them and work with Prodigy and each business can have their logos on the discs and sell them in their stores,” Ms. Eaton said.