Nationally Ranked Men’s Golf Returns to Competition Monday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men’s golf Returns to the course on Monday for their first competition in almost a month at the DU TPC Colorado Invitational Hosted at TPC Colorado October 17-19. The Rams are one of 10 teams competing in the 54-hole tournament.

Colorado State enters the tournament ranked No. 16 in the Nation according to GolfStat and receiving votes in the GolfWeek Coaches Poll. A pair of Rams are top 15 Golfers in the nation, Davis Bryant and Connor Jones , well 12 and 15, respectively. Both have a stroke average of 68.17 this year and a pair of top five finishes.

Jones was the Mountain West’s Golfer of the Month thanks to his individual win at the Gene Miranda Invitational and tie for fifth at the Ram Masters Invitational. Bryant has a pair of second place finishes this season.

The duo will be a part of CSU’s team lineup along with Rasmus Hjelm , Jay Pabin and Christoph Bleier . Two Rams will be competing as individuals in Gavin Hagstrom and Matthew Wilkinson .

Colorado State has a perfect record in 2022-23 winning both the Gene Miranda Invitational and Ram Masters Invitational.

The event is free to attend, and live results can be found on GolfStat.