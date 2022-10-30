Nationally Ranked Men’s Golf Heads to California for Final Fall Tournament

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men’s golf aims to continue its hot start to the 2022-23 season when they head to Poppy Hills Golf Course for the 54-hole Saint Mary’s Invitational October 31 – November 2.

The Rams, winners of their first three tournaments of the season, are ranked No. 18 in the Nation in both the GolfWeek and GolfStat polls. Individually, Connor Jones enters the tournament ranked the No. 5 golfer in the Nation according to GolfStat. Jones has won two events this year, the Gene Miranda Invitational and the TPC Colorado DU Invite, while finishing tied for fifth at the Ram Masters Invitational.

CSU made it three straight wins for the first time since 2008-09 last time out. After a strong first two days, the Rams jumped out to an early lead and finished the TPC Colorado DU Invite off by edging No. 39 BYU by four strokes.

Colorado State takes the team of Jones, Davis Bryant , Christoph Bleier , Jay Pabin and Rasmus Hjelm to compete in the 16-team tournament.

This week marks CSU’s fourth time participating in the Saint Mary’s Invitational. The last time came in 2019 in which the Rams won the event. Bryant was the top finisher for the team, tying for third.

Live results of all three rounds can be found on GolfStat.