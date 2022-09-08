National Young People’s Literature Ambassador to speak at Peñasco Theater | Tempo
Peñasco Independent School District will host the Library of Congress’s National Young People’s Literature Ambassador Jason Reynolds at the Peñasco Theater on Monday (Sept. 12) from 9-10 am This is one of only three visits Mr. Reynolds will make this fall, and his visit to Peñasco will be his first ever to New Mexico. The theater is located at 15046 NM-75, Peñasco, NM 87553.
Jason Reynolds has written 17 books for young adults, many of them which are currently or have been on The New York Times bestseller list. He has appeared on many television programs, including Late Night with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Good Morning America. He recently released a four-episode podcast titled My Mother Made Me, a beautiful reflection on his relationship with his mom and the lessons he’s learned from her.
