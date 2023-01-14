National Women’s Soccer League draft includes Kansas’ Rylan Childers

LAWRENCE — Kansas athlete Rylan Childers has become the latest Jayhawk college soccer player to be selected in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Childers, who spent the past three seasons at Kansas after starting out at UMKC, was drafted Thursday with the 42nd overall pick in the fourth round by the Kansas City Current. She’ll join an organization that finished fifth in the NWSL’s regular season standings in 2022, before placing as the runner-up in the league’s playoffs. And she’ll do so without having to go too far from home.

“I’m really excited for Rylan for this opportunity in the next stage of her soccer career,” Jayhawks head Coach Mark Francis said in a Kansas release. “To be drafted is an honor, and especially to be drafted by the local team in the city where she grew up and played club soccer and her entire college career. I look forward to watching her grow into her professional career.”

