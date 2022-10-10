‘National Walk To A Park Day’: Family-Fun Ideas

The Trust for Public Land launched what is known as the 10-Minute Walk Campaign on this day in 2017. This movement came about urging Mayors Nationwide to ensure that everyone had access to a quality public park within a simple 10-minute walk of their home .





By 2021, the Campaign had generated nearly 300 pledges from Mayors across the country to increase park access for its residents. It is for that reason that later that year, The Trust for Public Land founded National Walk to a Park Day. It is held on October 10th every year to further the campaign and focus on the importance of having a green space within walking distance.

Why Are Parks Important?

Parks help to improve overall public health. They create a space for surrounding community members and neighbors to go, and [hopefully] have a safe and enjoyable time together. They also provide a place for kids to play and get the exercise they need. According to the City Park Alliance, city parks provide access to recreational opportunities, increase property values, spur local economies, combat crime, and protect cities from environmental impact.

Of course, the wind needs to be right for kite flying, but luckily in the fall, the wind tends to stay steady. Kids can learn a lot from flying kites as well, so it’s a great family fun activity. Also, according to Samir Becic, the founder of The Health and Fitness Revolution, not only is Flying a kite a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but it can also offer a few health benefits that you might not realize, things like mindfulness, eyesight , stress reduction, and muscle tension, just to name a few.

Have A Picnic

Credit: Shutterstock

Picnics are a great way to bond as a family. Being outside gives everyone fresh air and vitamin D, but picnics have also been shown to reduce stress levels and improve mental health. More than likely that has a lot to do with being in nature and being with family.

Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are one of the best games ever invented, you can do them anywhere. The park is no different, and kids will have space and freedom to run and enjoy finding things on their list. Not only that, but according to The Institute for Educational Advancement, scavenger hunts allow kids to practice problem-solving in a tangible way. They help reinforce and act out methods they have been taught by parents or teachers in a physical way, leading to increased retention of the Lessons and increased memory of previously taught concepts.

Kids can search for things like snails, animal tracks, mushrooms, and a bird’s nest; the possibilities are almost endless in nature. They are sure to learn a lot and really take notice of the surrounding environment.

Walk The Trails

Some parks, not all, have trails surrounding them or throughout them. This feature not only enhances the park experience but offers a great way to explore and get exercise. Children tend to live a more sedentary lifestyle these days, thanks to electronic devices. Getting them outside and enjoying time as a family will do wonders for everyone involved.

Volunteer To Clean Up The Park

Volunteering in and of itself is such a great thing to do with children. It helps kids develop all sorts of important physical life skills, including:

Impulse control

Being able to express needs and opinions

Negotiation skills

Sense of identity and self-esteem

Ethics

Empathy

Coping mechanisms

The ability to set boundaries

Establish independence

Parents can help by gathering some recycled shopping bags and rubber gloves. While walking to the park, picking up trash could be an option as well. However, for safety reasons, and due to possible traffic, parents may want to be cautious.

Set Up A Family Obstacle Challenge

This is just like an obstacle course, only at the park. It can be made as big as each family wants, and due to the multiple aspects of a playground, it can be forever changing. Kids will really benefit from doing the obstacle course as it helps with memory and problem-solving skills. This is a great time for kids to get creative too. They can make up a route for everyone to follow.

Play Ball

Credit: Shutterstock

Playing ball can be a great family activity. It could be baseball, soccer, football, or even a tennis ball. Anything goes. Make a game out of it. Everyone in the family can be an individual participant, or you can divide into teams. Kickball, dodgeball, baseball, or just toss it back and forth.

Just Play

In reality, families don’t need to set up anything special. Being together on a family outing is special enough. Walking to the park together and letting the kids go crazy might be just what is needed for parents and children alike. There is no need to pressure anyone into having a good time when going to the park is a good time. Relax, take in the fresh air, and enjoy your children.

Sources: Trust for Public Land, City Park Alliance, Samir Becic, The Institute for Educational Advancement