National Under 18 And 20 Male Handball Team Undergoing Intensive Preparation Ahead Of IHF Trophy Continental Phase

The National Under 18 and 20 boys handball teams undergoing Intensive training ahead of the IHF Trophy Continental phase.

The Coach Emeka Nnamani and Coach Fidelis Obi tutored teams were victorious at the IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa Zone 3 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, thereby qualifying for the continental Championship which will hold in Congo Brazzaville from January 16th to 20 2022.

All of the players who participated for the teams respectively have been undergoing Intensive training at Rowe Park Sports Center in Yaba, Lagos since the beginning of the year under the watchful eyes of their coaches as well as receiving technical support from the technical committee led by head of technical of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Coach Bala Mohammed.

The National Under 20 team includes the likes of Ogundokun Adewale, goalkeeper Okwo Obinna and star player Yusuf Farouk of top Spanish handball team, Club BM Granollers while includes goalkeeper Samuel Obabori of TOJEMARINE Academy, Fuad Mukiala and Mohammed Mustapha.

Final list of national under 18 Boys handball team.

1.Ojo Oluwagbanga.

2. Faruk Kareem

3. Tahir Lawal

4. Obabori Samuel

5. Ajibike Kareem

6. Fuad Mukiala

7. Mustapha Isiyaka

8. Sulaimon Azeez Olaitan

9. Tickle Akorade James

10.. Mohammed Mustapha

11. Aduragbemi Ganiyu

12. Faloki Christian.

13. Aliyu Rufai

14. Sani Sulaimain

Officials

1.Coach Nnamani Joseph Emeka

2. Ayo Joshua Olubato

Under 20 Team list

1, Yusuf Faruk

2, Nwodo Chibuzor J

3, Salami H. Damilare

4, Ahmed Abubakar

5, Surajo A, Sadiq

6, S. Adewale of Ogundoku

7, Shagari John

8, Amusan O. Adeniji

9, Yusuf Solomon

10, Anthony John Ejembi

11, Opaluwa Joshua O

12, Kehinde Abdulghafar O

13, Isah Timothy Nzamwa

14,Okwo Obinna

OFFICIALS

1, Obi Uzo Fidelis

2, Abdulsalam Abdulrasheed A

